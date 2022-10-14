Read full article on original website
Padres' surprise playoff run comes with added benefit: Fernando Tatis Jr. can return earlier in 2023
The San Diego Padres advanced to the National League Championship Series over the weekend, extending an October run that has seen them knock off the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres will now square off against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning on Tuesday with a trip to the World Series hanging in the balance.
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Yankees vs. Guardians: Time, pitchers, TV channel, prediction, ALDS Game 5 live stream, odds after rainout
The LDS round in the 2022 MLB postseason has blessed us with one do-or-die Game 5. The Yankees and Guardians were originally scheduled to meet for Game 5 on Monday night, but rain pushed the deciding contest back to Tuesday afternoon -- the same day the NLCS begins, and the day before one of these two teams faces the Astros in the ALCS.
Yankees fans, Gleyber Torres mock Josh Naylor after 'disrespectful' celebration: 'Who's your daddy?'
As the saying goes, what goes around comes around. Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor celebrated a solo home run against the New York Yankees with a rock-the-baby gesture and referred to pitcher Gerrit Cole as his "son" during Sunday's Game 4 of the American League Division Series -- a game his team ultimately lost. Two days later, the tables were turned.
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
Five reasons why the Mariners won't be waiting very long for their next postseason trip
Saturday, the city of Seattle played host to its first Major League Baseball playoff game since 2001. I don't even want to imagine the feelings involved in the excitement building before attending the game and then watching the M's fail to score for 18 innings in a 1-0 marathon loss to end their season against the Astros.
Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to bench for Game 2
Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday for Game 2 of the Padres' National League Championship Series matchup with the Phillies. Myers will exit the lineup for only the second time in the postseason, paving the way for Brandon Drury to pick up a start at first base. Thus far in the playoffs, Myers has gone 3-for-26 with a solo home run, one walk and 12 strikeouts.
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Gets deal with O's for 2022
Bemboom signed a one-year split contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The deal allows Bemboom to compete for a spot as a backup catcher on the Orioles' Opening Day roster while giving him some extra money if he ends up opening the season at Triple-A Norfolk. The 32-year-old Bemboom saw action in 22 games with Baltimore in 2022, slashing .115/.207/.212 across 59 plate appearances.
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Bows out of starting nine
Cabrera is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Yankees' American League Championship Series matchup with the Astros, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Cabrera will take a seat for the first time in the postseason after he started either at shortstop or in left field during the Yankees' five-game series victory over the Guardians in the past week. He went 2-for-19 in those contests and could be in danger of losing out on playing time in the ALDS if manager Aaron Boone elects to have Giancarlo Stanton play regularly in left field.
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season
Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS matchup with the Guardians. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he would need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training. After a rough regular season that resulted in him moving into a bench role by mid-August, Hicks appeared to have recaptured a recaptured everyday playing time in left field during the series with the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now expected to pick up more work at shortstop, while Cabrera likely serves as Hicks' primary replacement in left.
Phillies bust through in NLCS Game 2 with station-to-station inning, helped by Juan Soto losing ball in sun
In the top of the second inning in Game 2 of the NLCS, the Phillies put up a four spot. Their friends were putting the ball in play, the Padres defense and the sun. In simply looking at the box score, you'll find the Phillies gathering four runs on five hits. One of the hits was a double. The inclination might be to blame Padres pitcher Blake Snell, but doing so would lack full context.
Astros' Trey Mancini: Sitting for Game 1
Mancini is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Astros' American League Championship Series matchup with the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Through Houston's first four postseason contests, Mancini and Aledmys Diaz have now made two starts apiece as the Astros' designated hitter. Neither of the two has done much to create separation in the job battle, as Mancini and Diaz have combined to go 1-for-13 thus far in the playoffs.
Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Not brought back for ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Marinaccio (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's American League Championship Series with the Astros. Though Marinaccio has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters, the Yankees apparently didn't see enough progress from the rookie reliever to justify adding him to the ALCS roster. Marinaccio has been on the shelf since Oct. 2 due to a stress reaction of his right shin.
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Won't return from ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Benintendi (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday in advance of Game 1 of their American League Championship Series with the Astros. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Benintendi was never viewed as a good bet to make it back for this round of the postseason, despite having recently taken batting practice against high-velocity pitching. He still needs more time to regain strength in his surgically-repaired wrist, but the Yankees haven't ruled out the possibility of Benintendi being available for the World Series if New York should get past Houston.
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS
Cortes will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. The Yankees will be able to deploy Cortes on three days rest after Game 5 was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start Monday, figures to be available out of the bullpen if needed.
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Takes seat versus lefty
Marsh is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Phillies' National League Championship Series with the Padres. The Phillies will send two of their lefty-hitting regulars (Marsh and Bryson Stott) to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Matt Vierling will spell Marsh in center field.
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list
Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Resting against lefty
Stott is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Phillies' National League Championship Series with the Padres. The Phillies will send two of their lefty-hitting regulars (Stott and Brandon Marsh) to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Edmundo Sosa will check in for Stott at shortstop.
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Undergoes surgery
Alvarez underwent surgery on his right ankle Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The surgery was done to address the cartilage damage Alvarez suffered in late August, when he was still playing at Triple-A Syracuse. The procedure was an option at the time Alvarez suffered the injury, though he opted to play through it in the short term. Alvarez is expected to be fully healthy for spring training, when he'll have the chance to compete for a roster spot to break camp with the big-league club. He'll maintain rookie eligibility in 2023 after appearing in only five games for the Mets late in the season.
