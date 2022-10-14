SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other’s biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. Austin was a typical big brother, never letting his little brother win at anything they played. Aaron tagged along to all of Austin’s football, basketball and baseball games. The Nola brothers faced off for the third time in their big league careers on Wednesday. Aaron was on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series. One of the batters the 29-year-old right-hander faced was his 32-year-old brother, San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola. “I know his stuff very well,” Austin said. “We talk a lot about pitching. I use a lot of his knowledge and wisdom to teach me.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO