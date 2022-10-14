Read full article on original website
JESSE WATTERS: Teachers should be minding their own business when it comes to parents' choices
Fox News host Jesse Watters rips Democrats for trying to control children's education and withholding information from their parents on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
UC Berkeley Law School's 'Jew Free Zones': the Latest Progressive Trend | Opinion
Toleration of antisemitism, whether it originates in the political Left or the Right, is a clear sign of civilizational decline.
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life story — how she, an El Salvadoran immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in middle school speaking very little English, came to be a teacher. Nuñez Ardon took an unusual path to the classroom: She earned her teaching degree through evening classes at a community college, while living at home and raising her four children. Community college-based teaching programs like this are rare, but growing. They can dramatically cut the cost and raise the convenience of earning a teaching degree, while making a job in education accessible to a wider diversity of people.
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
UNC once barred Black students. Now it’s fighting for affirmative action.
Founded to educate the enslaving elite of this Southern state, allied for generations with the cause of white supremacy, roiled by racial tensions in recent years over the fate of a Confederate monument and treatment of Black faculty, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been thrust into an unlikely role in a legal clash that has reached the Supreme Court.
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
I taught at the U.S. Army War College: Two students I would not vote for | Opinion
I taught senior military officers at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., for 20 years. The most painful thing I experienced in my professional career was watching some retired military officers try to thwart the political transition process, the very heart of our country’s political stability for centuries, in 2020.
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
Teachers on Edge
Here’s why educators are walking away from the profession they love. Teachers often describe being called to their profession. For them, teaching is a way of life that defines who they are. A teacher may teach others how to learn, but their deeper calling is to encourage students to believe in themselves. Through unwavering optimism and hope, teachers have the power to change the world, 1 student at a time.
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
Libraries Across the US Are Receiving Violent Threats
In the last two weeks, at least a dozen public libraries across the U.S. received threats that resulted in canceled events and systemwide closures. While bomb and active shooter threats to public library systems in Nashville, Fort Worth, Denver, Salt Lake City, Boston, and other cities across the country were ultimately deemed hoaxes, library workers and patrons say they’re still reeling in the aftermath.
Swatting Hoax Targeting Schools ‘Absolutely’ Coordinated, But May Still Be Kids
After the police in more than a dozen South Carolina communities fielded calls last week alerting them to active school shootings, officers rushed to campuses where students and educators hid in fear for their lives. Ever since the mass school shooting in May at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, families nationwide have been on high […]
Nadia Lopez In Conversation With Marlon Peterson: Disrupting The Education System And Advocating For The Marginalized
Nadia Lopez discusses injustices and toxicity educators face while advocating for Black and Brown children living in marginalized communities.
Poll: Half of Americans Know Little About CRT, What’s Actually Taught in Schools
Almost half of Americans have never heard of critical race theory, or say they don’t know anything about it, according to a poll administered by a group of researchers at the University of Southern California. Nearly all of those surveyed scored poorly when quizzed about the central tenets of CRT, as the graduate school-level theoretical […]
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Federal judge blocks California community college’s political flyer policy
FRESNO, Calif. (CN) — A federal judge in California Friday ruled Clovis Community College administrators cannot enforce the school's flyer policy while a suit filed by students and members of a conservative youth organization proceeds. Prior to the injunction, the school required students to have all flyers approved by...
Where Eileen Beran and Heather Hora stand on key issues in the Iowa House District 92 race
Democrat Eileen Beran and Republican Heather Hora are running against one another to represent the open Iowa House of Representatives seat in District 92. Neither Beran nor Hora has held political office before, but Hora has run against state Sen. Kevin Kinney in the past. Hora is a farmer from rural Washington County,...
Poll Finds Parents Are Frustrated — & Ready to Change K-12 Education in America
So many things went wrong during the pandemic and its resulting lockdowns. Families lost loved ones. Small businesses closed forever. The pandemic has packed a punch unlike any other period in living memory and forced many to take a hard look at the state of the nation’s schools. For some parents, this was the first […]
When curriculum standards and religion collide, students and faith traditions lose
This year, Rosh Hashanah fell on the same day the Texas State Board of Education scheduled a public hearing to discuss religious freedoms.
