Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 3, Vegas 2
Calgary021—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Roy, Whitecloud), 3:55. 2, Vegas, Howden 1 (McNabb, Stone), 15:23. Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Kadri, Huberdeau), 10:43 (pp). 4, Calgary, Toffoli 2 (Huberdeau, Andersson), 13:19 (pp). Third Period_5, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Weegar, Coleman), 15:31. Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-7-5_21. Calgary 13-15-12_40. Power-play opportunities_Vegas...
Porterville Recorder
Columbus 4, Vancouver 3
Columbus0121—4 First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Pettersson), 7:51 (sh). 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 3 (Hoglander, Podkolzin), 11:11. Penalties_Lazar, VAN (Roughing), 6:04; Olivier, CBJ (Fighting), 16:17; Schenn, VAN (Fighting), 16:17. Second Period_3, Columbus, Danforth 1 (Chinakhov, Gavrikov), 15:42. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ (Tripping), 11:12. Third Period_4, Columbus, Werenski 1 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 6:18....
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 4, Edmonton 2
Edmonton101—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 3 (Mittelstadt), 4:00 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Nurse 2 (Draisaitl, Ceci), 4:23. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:38; Skinner, BUF (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:38; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Slashing), 3:55; Krebs, BUF (Roughing), 5:40; Thompson, BUF (Tripping), 16:28. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Thompson 1 (Skinner), 0:44. 4, Buffalo, Peterka 2...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m. Arizona...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 7, Boston 5
Ottawa331—7 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 2 (Norris, DeBrincat), 1:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Stutzle, Zub), 3:09. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 13:14. 4, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 17:00. Second Period_5, Boston, Krejci 2 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:28 (pp). 6, Boston, Greer 3 (Coyle), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Pinto 2...
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2
New Jersey022—4 First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Lundestrom), 7:57. 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (McTavish, Fowler), 13:08. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Palat 1 (Hughes, Graves), 4:17. 4, New Jersey, Hischier 1 (Bratt, Siegenthaler), 14:48. Third Period_5, New Jersey, Hamilton 2 (Bratt, Hischier), 0:33. 6, New Jersey, Mercer 1 (Sharangovich, Hughes),...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tampa Bay020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 9:04; Deslauriers, PHI (Fighting), 9:04; Cole, TB (Hooking), 12:14. Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 5 (Kucherov, Namestnikov), 1:25 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 6 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:12 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Frost, Zamula), 10:43. Penalties_Konecny, PHI (High Sticking), 1:00; Perry, TB (Fighting), 2:31; Braun, PHI (Fighting), 2:31; MacEwen, PHI (Roughing), 2:31.
Porterville Recorder
Canucks bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild
Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end their four-game slide with a win against the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home last season. The Wild scored 305 total...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3
Nashville1200—3 Los Angeles won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Nashville, Glass 1 (Granlund, McDonagh), 1:32. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 4 (Kaliyev, Durzi), 4:24 (pp). 3, Nashville, Forsberg 2 (Granlund, Duchene), 8:32. 4, Nashville, Jeannot 1 (Sissons), 19:29. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Roy 2 (Lemieux), 13:00. 6, Los Angeles, Roy...
Porterville Recorder
Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win
Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. NEW YORK YANKEES...
