Calgary 3, Vegas 2

Calgary021—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Roy, Whitecloud), 3:55. 2, Vegas, Howden 1 (McNabb, Stone), 15:23. Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Kadri, Huberdeau), 10:43 (pp). 4, Calgary, Toffoli 2 (Huberdeau, Andersson), 13:19 (pp). Third Period_5, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Weegar, Coleman), 15:31. Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-7-5_21. Calgary 13-15-12_40. Power-play opportunities_Vegas...
Columbus 4, Vancouver 3

Columbus0121—4 First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Pettersson), 7:51 (sh). 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 3 (Hoglander, Podkolzin), 11:11. Penalties_Lazar, VAN (Roughing), 6:04; Olivier, CBJ (Fighting), 16:17; Schenn, VAN (Fighting), 16:17. Second Period_3, Columbus, Danforth 1 (Chinakhov, Gavrikov), 15:42. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ (Tripping), 11:12. Third Period_4, Columbus, Werenski 1 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 6:18....
Buffalo 4, Edmonton 2

Edmonton101—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 3 (Mittelstadt), 4:00 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Nurse 2 (Draisaitl, Ceci), 4:23. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:38; Skinner, BUF (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:38; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Slashing), 3:55; Krebs, BUF (Roughing), 5:40; Thompson, BUF (Tripping), 16:28. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Thompson 1 (Skinner), 0:44. 4, Buffalo, Peterka 2...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m. Arizona...
Ottawa 7, Boston 5

Ottawa331—7 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 2 (Norris, DeBrincat), 1:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Stutzle, Zub), 3:09. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 13:14. 4, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 17:00. Second Period_5, Boston, Krejci 2 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:28 (pp). 6, Boston, Greer 3 (Coyle), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Pinto 2...
New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2

New Jersey022—4 First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Lundestrom), 7:57. 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (McTavish, Fowler), 13:08. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Palat 1 (Hughes, Graves), 4:17. 4, New Jersey, Hischier 1 (Bratt, Siegenthaler), 14:48. Third Period_5, New Jersey, Hamilton 2 (Bratt, Hischier), 0:33. 6, New Jersey, Mercer 1 (Sharangovich, Hughes),...
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 9:04; Deslauriers, PHI (Fighting), 9:04; Cole, TB (Hooking), 12:14. Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 5 (Kucherov, Namestnikov), 1:25 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 6 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:12 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Frost, Zamula), 10:43. Penalties_Konecny, PHI (High Sticking), 1:00; Perry, TB (Fighting), 2:31; Braun, PHI (Fighting), 2:31; MacEwen, PHI (Roughing), 2:31.
Canucks bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end their four-game slide with a win against the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home last season. The Wild scored 305 total...
Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3

Nashville1200—3 Los Angeles won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Nashville, Glass 1 (Granlund, McDonagh), 1:32. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 4 (Kaliyev, Durzi), 4:24 (pp). 3, Nashville, Forsberg 2 (Granlund, Duchene), 8:32. 4, Nashville, Jeannot 1 (Sissons), 19:29. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Roy 2 (Lemieux), 13:00. 6, Los Angeles, Roy...
Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win

Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record...
Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. NEW YORK YANKEES...
