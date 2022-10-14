Read full article on original website
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks to miss remainder of postseason
The Yankees kept their season alive this evening, knocking off the Guardians 5-1 to take their Division Series in five games. They advance to the AL Championship Series to take on the reigning pennant winners in Houston, starting Wednesday. While New York is obviously happy to advance, they didn’t come...
Dodgers' Friedman, Gomes discuss team's offseason plans amid early playoff exit
The Dodgers were baseball’s best team in the regular season, winning a franchise-record 111 games. They cleared the next-closest team, the Astros, by five games and finished ten clear of anyone else in the National League. That didn’t translate to postseason success, however, as Los Angeles dropped three of...
Report: Cardinals sign GM Michael Girsch to multiyear extension
The Cardinals recently signed general manager Michael Girsch to a multiyear contract extension, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak tells Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Assistant GM/scouting director Randy Flores also just signed a new multiyear deal, Goold reports, keeping both in the organization beyond 2022. Both Girsch...
Pitching rotation is biggest offseason question mark for Orioles
The Orioles enter the offseason fresh off their first winning season since 2016. Baltimore’s surprisingly competitive year wasn’t enough to earn them the longshot playoff bid with which they flirted for a couple of months, but they did snap a streak of four consecutive last-place finishes during 162-game seasons.
Twins face important third base decision in offseason
The Twins were one of baseball’s most aggressive teams last spring, and they’re in for another active offseason over the coming months. Carlos Correa has already implied plans to opt out of the final two years of his contract, as expected. How to proceed at shortstop may be the biggest question facing president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and his staff, but they’ll also have a call to make at the other position on the left side of the infield.
Offseason outlook: Chicago Cubs
The time has come for the Cubs to add significant talent, but are they willing to make long-term commitments?. Marcus Stroman, SP: $46M through 2024. Can opt out of remaining one year and $21M after 2023 season. Jason Heyward, RF: $22M through 2023. Kyle Hendricks, SP: $15.5M through 2023. Includes...
Yankees add Oswald Peraza, Frankie Montas to ALCS roster
The Yankees announced their roster for the ALCS, with infielder Oswald Peraza and right-handers Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert as new additions from the ALDS. They will take the place of outfielder Aaron Hicks, who is done for the year, as well as utility player Marwin Gonzalez and left-hander Lucas Luetge. Also of note, infielder DJ LeMahieu and outfielder Andrew Benintendi, both out with injuries, have not been added.
Watch: Padres' Austin Nola makes MLB history after smashing RBI single off brother Aaron Nola in NLCS
On Wednesday, brothers Austin and Aaron Nola met in a Major League Baseball game for only the third time in their professional careers when the San Diego Padres hosted the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. In the fifth inning, with Aaron pitching for the...
Jose Ramirez to undergo hand surgery, expected to be ready for Spring Training
Guardians star José Ramírez will undergo surgery on his right hand early next month, agent Rafa Nieves tells Enrique Rojas of ESPN (Twitter link). The procedure is not expected to impact his readiness for next Spring Training. Tenchy Rodriguez was first to report (on Twitter) that Ramírez would have to undergo surgery.
Previewing the 2022-23 free-agent class: Shortstops
With the offseason drawing nearer, MLBTR will be breaking down the free-agent class on a position-by-position basis. We’ve already run through this winter’s crop of catchers, first basemen, second basemen and third basemen. You can check out the full list of this offseason’s free agents here, but today we’ll dive into yet another deep class of star-caliber shortstops who are likely to become available.
Angels part ways with hitting coach Jeremy Reed
The Angels are parting ways with hitting coach Jeremy Reed, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). The club has yet to announce the news, but it seems they’ll soon search for a new hitting coach to work under manager Phil Nevin. Reed, 41, has spent...
Astros add Seth Martinez to ALCS roster, drop Jake Meyers
The Astros swept the Mariners in the ALDS and are about to face off against the Yankees in the ALCS. The roster is largely unchanged, though right-hander Seth Martinez has been swapped in for outfielder Jake Meyers. Here is the full squad…. Right-Handed Pitchers. Lance McCullers Jr. Justin Verlander (Game...
Orioles Outright Louis Head
The Orioles have sent reliever Louis Head outright to Triple-A Norfolk, per his transactions page at MLB.com. Head was designated for assignment by the team on Friday. Head, 32, was claimed off waivers by the Orioles in July after spending the first half of the season in Miami. Originally an 18th round selection by Cleveland back in 2012, Head spent nine years in the minor leagues before the Rays gave him a shot in the big leagues in last year.
Previewing The 2022-23 MLB Free Agent Class: Corner Outfield
As the offseason approaches, MLBTR is taking a position-by-position look at the upcoming free agent class. Today, we’ll focus on corner outfield, which features a very obvious name at the top, but several other decent options as well. Top of the class. Aaron Judge (31*) Did you know that...
Twins likely to explore catching market this offseason
Though the Twins’ top priority at the moment is likely ascertaining whether they have a real chance to extend Carlos Correa before he formally triggers his opt-out clause, they’ll head into the winter with a lengthy list of needs. Among the priorities will be looking for some help behind the plate. President of baseball ops Derek Falvey recently spoke of the “co-catcher” model — that is, two catchers splitting time more evenly rather than a conventional starter/backup committee (link via Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic). He implied that there’s “an opportunity to match up” right-handed-hitting Ryan Jeffers with a partner who can provide some more offense against right-handed pitching.
White Sox appear likely to move on from Jose Abreu
For the past nine seasons, Jose Abreu has been a White Sox mainstay, serving as their primary first baseman and displaying uncanny durability by appearing in 93.6% of the team’s possible games. With his three-year, $50M contract now drawing to a close, however, it’s fair to wonder whether the 35-year-old (36 in January) has played his final game with the ChiSox. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote recently that the Sox plan to let Abreu move on in free agency this winter, and Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times offers a similar sentiment, writing that the Sox are planning to move Andrew Vaughn back to his natural position, first base.
Pirates Claim Ali Sánchez, Beau Sulser; Designate José Godoy
The Pirates have made a pair of waiver claims, according to their transactions tracker at MLB.com. Catcher Ali Sánchez was claimed from the Tigers and right-hander Beau Sulser was claimed from the Orioles. Additionally, the Pirates designated catcher José Godoy for assignment. Sánchez, 26 in January, has a...
Astros catcher Christian Vazquez eyeing more playing time
Astros catcher Christian Vazquez will be a free agent this off-season, and has indicated his biggest priority will be finding a team willing to hand him the starting job. Vazquez, 32, started 24 of a possible 58 matches after being traded from the Red Sox to Houston for minor leaguers Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez on deadline day. The team usually opts for Martin Maldonado to catch Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers, meaning starts for Vazquez haven’t been as plentiful as in Boston.
