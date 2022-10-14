Read full article on original website
Sen. Leahy out of hospital, plans to return to Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The office of U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says he is out of the hospital and he’s planning to return to Vermont for a full schedule of planned events. The 82-year-old Leahy was hospitalized Thursday after he felt unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home, his office said. As a precaution he was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and observation. After what his office describes as an uneventful night in the hospital, Leahy was discharged Friday. Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, are returning to Vermont Saturday. Leahy, the longest-serving sitting senator, is not seeking reelection in November.
Herschel Walker defends use of ‘honorary’ sheriff’s badge in Georgia Senate debate
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker defended pulling out a sheriff’s badge during Friday’s closely watched debate in Georgia, telling NBC in an interview that aired on Sunday it was “a legit,” but honorary badge from his hometown sheriff’s department. Walker had pulled out the badge...
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues from abortion to federal spending. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking inflation as the candidates faced each other during their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. McDermott backs a federal law reinstating abortion rights and criticized Young for voting to confirm three conservative Supreme Court justices nominated by former President Donald Trump. Young said he believed that state Legislatures should decide what abortion policies should be and that what he called a “conversation” in all 50 states should continue.
DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds. That’s what his communications director said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed that the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to send about 100 migrants to Delaware and Illinois. The flights had been scheduled to happen before Oct. 3 but apparently were postponed. They would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart. With the new slate, Biden has now announced 63 nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys in districts across the U.S. and 20 nominees to serve as U.S. marshals. U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their districts and are central to efforts to combat violent crime.
DeSantis migrant relocation program planned to transport ‘100 or more’ to Delaware, Illinois, documents obtained by CNN show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant relocation program planned to transport “approximately 100 or more” migrants to Delaware and Illinois between September 19 and October 3, according to documents obtained by CNN through a public records request. The documents are memos sent to the Florida Department of Transportation’s...
At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, though he has insisted at various points throughout the campaign that it was a proposal he endorsed. Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently accused by...
Democratic Senate nominees hold cash edge in fall home stretch but face GOP advertising onslaught
Seven Democrats in the 10 most competitive Senate races started this month and the home stretch to Election Day with bigger cash stockpiles than their Republican rivals, newly filed campaign finance reports show. But even with that financial edge, Democrats face a withering advertising assault in the final weeks of...
Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for January 6 come into focus as second week of trial comes to an end
Prosecutors on Friday began connecting the disparate threads of five alleged Oath Keepers and how they prepared for January 6, 2021, in the final hours of the second week of their trial. Over the past two weeks, the government has shown a Washington, DC, jury dozens of messages discussing a...
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate
When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first — and likely only — debate in the campaign. Walker continued to deny allegations that...
Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections
Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
CNN Exclusive: Trump operative seen on video in Georgia voting system breach testifies before special grand jury
A pro-Trump operative who was caught on tape participating in a Georgia voting system breach after the 2020 election has testified before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the outcome in that state, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman and...
Judge gauges if Indiana abortion ban defies religious rights
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top Indiana lawyer has questioned the validity of a lawsuit brought by a group of residents who argue that the state’s abortion ban violates their religious freedoms. A judge heard arguments Friday in an Indianapolis courtroom, spurred by claims from five anonymous residents and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice. They argue the ban would violate their religious rights regarding when they believe abortion is acceptable. The lawsuit cites a state law that then-Gov. Mike Pence signed in 2015 over the objections of critics who said it allows discrimination against gay people.
Fact check: Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with usual election lies
Former President Donald Trump was subpoenaed Thursday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump’s response: his usual election lies. In a rambling 14-page letter to committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Trump did not say whether he would comply with the subpoena. Instead,...
Abrams-founded voting rights group to probe potential ‘incorrect’ payments to consultants
The political arm of a voting rights group founded by Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said on Friday that it would launch an investigation into whether it incorrectly paid consultants. The announcement came in response to the publication of a Fox News report describing Fair Fight PAC’s payments of consulting...
Watch: Key moments from new footage of the January 6 Capitol attack
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has held a series of public hearings in an effort to shed new light on the events of that day and how former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election incited a mob of his supporters to violence.
