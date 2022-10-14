Read full article on original website
Hazz Matt
5d ago
Da Bestest food !, convenient, and an iconic fixture in old neighborhoods. I miss them in my neighborhood.
Reply
4
John Yung
5d ago
We use to have shaved ice truck come to Waimanalo. This was in the late sixties early seventies.
Reply
3
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
KITV.com
Texas De Brazil expanding to Hawaii with first location at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Texas De Brazil, a popular Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain, has plans to expand to Hawaii with a new location in the works at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that the family-owned Texas-based restaurant chain, which has more than 50 locations, has filed a building...
KITV.com
The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this Friday on Maui
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this week Friday. It kicks off with the 25th Annual Roy Yamaguchi Golf Classic in Kaanapali on Maui -- a fun play-and-eat golf tournament. The festival ends with The Art of Food & Wine event at Halekulani on Oahu on November 6.
KITV.com
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Oahu grand opening Thursday at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) --Chick-Fil-A will open it's first Oahu location at the Ala Moana Shopping Center this Thursday, October 20. Oahu's first Chick-Fil-A will be located in the Makai Market Food Court, and it's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu on Sunday morning. The video shows one surfer sending an urgent warning to the drone flying overhead. The drone then flies toward a distinct shape in the water — a shark swimming directly...
BEAT OF HAWAII
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
KITV.com
KITV4 talks to Denise Yamaguchi, CEO of Hawaii Food and Wine Festival
The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts on Friday on Maui. The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this Friday on Maui. Hawaii Food & Wine Festival CEO Denise Yamaguchi did a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 to talk about what's new with the festival this year, what people can expect, and how this festival benefits our local communities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
West Maui Hospital coming as Hawaii battles nursing shortage
A hospital in West Maui has been in the works for years, but we're three years past its targeted opening date, and construction of the facility has yet to begin.
Holiday Craft & Gift Fair’s return to the Blaisdell
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tis the season, at least its approaching and we can tell because holiday craft fairs are starting to slowly make its return back here at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and last weekend was the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair. You better get your Christmas presents done early so you don’t […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
KITV.com
Childcare centers on Oahu are reopening after closing due to water main breaks
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Wednesday morning, 11 childcare development centers on Oahu are reopening following several water main breaks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Now all centers here at the base are open for all current enrollees. The navy originally planned to open just one facility today for mission essential...
KITV.com
Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu
Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
What Happens Now That A Judge Has Blocked Honolulu’s New Short-Term Rental Law?
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to hold a press conference on short-term vacation rentals on Thursday, and he will have two starkly different choices to deal with one of the thorniest controversies facing local government officials in recent years. On one hand the mayor can settle the lawsuit that...
KITV.com
A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm
Every year around this time crowds of people -- including school children -- visit a 52-acre farm tucked away beneath the Ko'olau mountains. Waimanalo Country Farms has become one of Oahu's most popular attractions for its pumpkin patch and rows of golden blooms that help boost the family business.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands attend grand return of the colorful Honolulu Pride Parade 2022 through Waikiki
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
KITV.com
Woman pinned by luggage mover at airport in serious condition
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A 49-year-old woman and airline employee is in serious condition after being hit with a heavy luggage mover vehicle at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Emergency Medical Services tells KITV4 the luggage mover vehicle rolled over her and pinned her legs against a curb.
Comments / 9