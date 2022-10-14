ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 9

Hazz Matt
5d ago

Da Bestest food !, convenient, and an iconic fixture in old neighborhoods. I miss them in my neighborhood.

Reply
4
John Yung
5d ago

We use to have shaved ice truck come to Waimanalo. This was in the late sixties early seventies.

Reply
3
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this Friday on Maui

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this week Friday. It kicks off with the 25th Annual Roy Yamaguchi Golf Classic in Kaanapali on Maui -- a fun play-and-eat golf tournament. The festival ends with The Art of Food & Wine event at Halekulani on Oahu on November 6.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu on Sunday morning. The video shows one surfer sending an urgent warning to the drone flying overhead. The drone then flies toward a distinct shape in the water — a shark swimming directly...
EWA BEACH, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

KITV4 talks to Denise Yamaguchi, CEO of Hawaii Food and Wine Festival

The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts on Friday on Maui. The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this Friday on Maui. Hawaii Food & Wine Festival CEO Denise Yamaguchi did a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 to talk about what's new with the festival this year, what people can expect, and how this festival benefits our local communities.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Holiday Craft & Gift Fair’s return to the Blaisdell

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tis the season, at least its approaching and we can tell because holiday craft fairs are starting to slowly make its return back here at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and last weekend was the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair.  You better get your Christmas presents done early so you don’t […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu

Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates

Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm

Every year around this time crowds of people -- including school children -- visit a 52-acre farm tucked away beneath the Ko'olau mountains. Waimanalo Country Farms has become one of Oahu's most popular attractions for its pumpkin patch and rows of golden blooms that help boost the family business.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Woman pinned by luggage mover at airport in serious condition

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A 49-year-old woman and airline employee is in serious condition after being hit with a heavy luggage mover vehicle at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Emergency Medical Services tells KITV4 the luggage mover vehicle rolled over her and pinned her legs against a curb.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy