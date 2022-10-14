Read full article on original website
City Charter Amendment gives more representation
Fayetteville residents will have an important opportunity when they go to the polls on Nov. 8 , or take advantage of early voting. The ballot will include a City Charter Amendment that will change the structure of the Fayetteville City Council from its current nine single-member districts to a combination of five single-member districts and four at-large seats.
Fall Fest set to offer resources, information for foster families while highlighting need for volunteers
According to the most recent data, a child is removed from their home and placed into foster care every two minutes. As of 2021, over 400,000 children in the United States are in the foster care system. While that number has dropped over the past several years, the reality of those numbers is much more concerning.
Cumberland County Golf Championship highlights players and community
Over the last several years, people have asked me why Up & Coming Weekly newspaper makes such a “big deal” out of a golf tournament. Well, it's not just any golf tournament. It's the Cumberland County Golf Championship. And it's unique. The CCGC is not only this community's...
Sawyer Brown to perform in Elizabethtown
Dominating the charts in the late 80s and early 90s with hits like “Step That Step” and “Some Girls Do,” country-pop music legends Sawyer Brown have long been a band noted for their charismatic stage performances and feel-good music. On Saturday, Oct. 29, they'll bring their...
Motorcycle ride to raise funds for local cancer patient
The Sons of the Savior Motorcycle Ministries is hosting a Benefit Ride Saturday, Oct. 22 to raise funds in support of local cancer patient Pam Bell. The Ride will begin and end at 301 Wingz in Fayetteville. Thus far, Bell’s family has exhausted every option, ride organizer Ann Provencher said....
Kiwanis Club hosts the Care for Kids Golf Tournament
The Kiwanis Club International has long been known for their mission in serving the children of the world. For the Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville, that means serving the children and youth in our community through service projects, fundraising, grants, scholarships and sponsoring school-based service leadership programs. On Oct. 20, the Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville will be holding their annual Care For Kids Golf Tournament at Gates Four Golf and Country Club, located at 6775 Irongate Drive.
FSO brings local audience a Symphony of Horror
Cape Fear’s Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra presents its symphony movie night featuring the film, "Nosferatu," on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. at Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom in Hope Mills. “Nosferatu is our symphony night movie and the purpose of this event is to provide a free event to...
Take a strange journey with The Rocky Horror Show
The Rocky Horror Show cult classic will be performed live in downtown Fayetteville right before Halloween. A Yellow Beanie Project will perform the production. Their theater production is rooted in collaboration among regional artists. They want to provide a platform for emerging and established voices within the Cumberland County community.
