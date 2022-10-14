ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Sidelines

MTSU Homecoming Parade 2022

Photos and Caption by Stephanie Hall | Contributing Writer. With Middle Tennessee State University homecoming, comes the annual homecoming parade. With floats, the band and a lot of cars, this year’s parade hyped up all Blue Raider fans for the big game against Western Kentucky University on Oct. 15.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sidelines

The Women in White

Beans Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Huntland was rocking. The energetic choir swayed as they sang. Sweat beaded the preacher’s face and the 50 or so church members were on their feet, clapping. Though the congregation was small, their sound was large. For good reason: it was indeed a special day to be in the house of the Lord.
HUNTLAND, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Celebration October 16 at Lee Chapel

Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Rev. Dr. Harold Moses Love, Jr. and Lady Leah Love on Sunday, October 16, 2022 during the 10 am Worship Service. Lee Chapel acknowledges and is grateful for Pastor Love’s faithful devotion to God and for his leadership of the church and his commitment to the members for over six years.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

What’s up with the painted lines on campus? Here’s what they’re for.

Seemingly random painted dashes and arrows litter Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. However, these dashes and arrows are not random at all. They serve an important role in the protection of MTSU’s buried infrastructure. These painted marks, called utility markings, also keep construction workers and ordinary citizens safe.
MURFREESBORO, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN

People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville

Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

