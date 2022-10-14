Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidelines
MTSU Homecoming Parade 2022
Photos and Caption by Stephanie Hall | Contributing Writer. With Middle Tennessee State University homecoming, comes the annual homecoming parade. With floats, the band and a lot of cars, this year’s parade hyped up all Blue Raider fans for the big game against Western Kentucky University on Oct. 15.
Sidelines
The Women in White
Beans Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Huntland was rocking. The energetic choir swayed as they sang. Sweat beaded the preacher’s face and the 50 or so church members were on their feet, clapping. Though the congregation was small, their sound was large. For good reason: it was indeed a special day to be in the house of the Lord.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
Sing Your Heart Out Adoption Special at MACC waives adoption fees for one sung lyric
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a new special for people wanting to adopt a pet at Metro Animal Care and Control. Adoption fees will be waived for adopters who are willing to sing. It's called the "Sing Your Heart Out" special. The pets are named after famous singers. All...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
Rutherford County Schools faces overcrowding; uses portable classrooms, other means to help
Rutherford County Schools is working around the overcrowding issue, but some parents worry their solutions are only temporary fixes.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
Mother of 2 experiencing homelessness shares her struggle
"I will go days where I won't eat...making sure my kids eat."
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Where to celebrate all that fall has to offer in Tennessee
Fall is in the air! And with the wonderful sweater weather comes fun fall events! Below you can see what's going on throughout the month of October
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
Tennessee Tribune
Celebration October 16 at Lee Chapel
Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Rev. Dr. Harold Moses Love, Jr. and Lady Leah Love on Sunday, October 16, 2022 during the 10 am Worship Service. Lee Chapel acknowledges and is grateful for Pastor Love’s faithful devotion to God and for his leadership of the church and his commitment to the members for over six years.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
WSMV
Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
Sidelines
What’s up with the painted lines on campus? Here’s what they’re for.
Seemingly random painted dashes and arrows litter Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. However, these dashes and arrows are not random at all. They serve an important role in the protection of MTSU’s buried infrastructure. These painted marks, called utility markings, also keep construction workers and ordinary citizens safe.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN
People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area
Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
Thrillist
The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville
Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
Comments / 0