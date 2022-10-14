ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Feeling pain at the pump? AAA says there’s no clear timeline when prices could ease

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii gas prices are nearly $1.40 higher than the national average at $5.22 per gallon. That price is better compared to California, where drivers are coughing up an average of nearly $6 per gallon. But, it’s still a lot considering some places on the mainland like Texas, where they are seeing prices closer to $3.30.
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
WAIPAHU, HI
Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 2,211 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 360,490. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
What's Trending: Rainbow Wahine = Role Models

The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Guy Hagi and Grace Lee are checking out a pizzeria at Ward Center cooking up some delicious meals. Feeling pain at the pump? AAA says there’s no clear timeline when prices could ease. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Hawaii gas...
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates

Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
What The Tech: Student loan forgiveness scams

Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

One more day of stable dry weather before a front brings showers statewide starting tomorrow. Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue today, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands tomorrow, bringing a period of strong northeast winds and an increase in showers on Kauai and Oahu. Far offshore buoys have dropped a couple of feet in the past couple of hours which should translate to surf dropping below advisory levels today. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell is expected to arrive tomorrow and may bring low-end advisory level surf to north facing shores tomorrow night and Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday.
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Repairs have been made to the biggest break and now water will be reintroduced. Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas. Hawaii is set to see above average rainfall for the wet season, National Weather Service officials said. Airline worker seriously injured...
What's Trending: Lamborghini made of Legos; Han Solo immortalized in bread

Iroquois Point Elementary to reopen but 11 military childcare facilities are still closed as Navy water main repairs continue. October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. Assets School is shining light on the learning disability and celebrating how people can overcome it. One more day of stable dry weather before a front...
HNN political analyst discusses Jan. 6 investigation; Hawaii races

Navy water system sees a fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up for 93,000 users. The military says it could take more than a week to fix the three water mains that ruptured Friday. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The website to...
Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai this morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui Thursday morning, then slowly shift westward Thursday afternoon through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers will return over the weekend and hold in place through early next week.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI

