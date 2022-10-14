Apple is rumored to be readying a dock accent that can flip the iPad right into a home-automation hub. But the iPad is already a home-automation hub—for now. Serial Apple rumor whisperer Mark Gurman says that Apple is working on a devoted home-hub machine and a dock accent that allows you to use the iPad as a hub for dwelling automation. The iPad can already act as a house hub all by itself, however within the coming iPadOS 16 replace, Apple will remove this capacity. Add this to the brand new Matter dwelling automation commonplace, which Apple helped to create, and issues are getting fairly thrilling for anybody who hates to rise up to show off their lights.

