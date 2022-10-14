Read full article on original website
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Black Conservatives Hope to "Take Back The Senate" in Upcoming 2022 ElectionTiana AllenHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Volleyball: Questionable Calls at Grand Oaks & Conroe Match
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Conroe Tigers traveled to south to match up against the Grand Oaks Lady Grizzlies in hopes of bringing home a win against the number 1 seed. Coach Rogers and the Lady Grizzlies hope to keep their streak going after defeating then number 1 seed, The Woodlands on the road. With a couple more games left in the district season, each coach needs to keep their girls calm but ready to take on the next opponent.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Granny Basketball
Granny Basketball is expanding in Montgomery County. More players needed for new teams or start your own team. Granny Basketball is a non profit organization for women 50 and older. Granny Basketball is in many states including Texas. The next open gym and practice is Wednesday October 19th at 6:30 pm at the C.K.Ray Rec Center in Conroe. Granny Basketball is fun, exciting, social and designed to be safe. Come see what it is all about. Bring friends and neighbors. For more information contact Chris at 972-922-4754 or email at cscrowe@gmail.com or go to www.grannybasketball.com.
Click2Houston.com
All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound shut down at Lake Woodlands due to 18-wheeler crash, Transtar says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound at Lake Woodlands are shut down following an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County Tuesday, TranStar reported. Officials did not immediately provide details on how the crash occurred. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route in the area...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Missing Juvenile - Jazzmyn Herndon
SPRING, TX -- 17 year old Jazzmyn Herndon was last seen on October 7, 2022 at approximately 11pm at her residence in the 21500 block of Pepperberry Trail located in the Hannover Village Subdivision. The juvenile is described as a black female, 5`04', approximately 160lbs with black and blonde braids...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces City Of Houston As Music Friendly Community
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Houston, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.
$725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn't take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas.
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
Woodlands Online& LLC
Six new public art benches revealed by The Woodlands Arts Council - brings total benches to 30
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) revealed six exciting new Art Benches on October 13 at a celebration attended by artists and underwriters held at the Woodforest Club at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. This brought the total Art Benches in The Woodlands to thirty. “We are...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – October 17 - 23, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “I always wanted to write a book that ended with the word 'mayonnaise.’” – Richard Brautigan, Trout Fishing in America (the novel, not the music duo) Indoors or out, as the weather shifts from summer to autumn,...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Township Trick or Treat Trail set for October 22, 2022, at Northshore Park
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township invites princesses, ghosts, goblins, pirates and more to Trick or Treat Trail on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Northshore Park, 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive. The Township invites kids to model their costumes and enjoy a spooktacular celebration of...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Christian Seniors Earn National Scholar Recognition
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Christian Academy announced that Ogechukwu Anugwom, Zachary Bagnoli and Davis Johnson have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of those who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).
onscene.tv
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX -- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
fox7austin.com
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold Public Hearing and Special Board meeting on Tax Rate Oct. 20
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing and Special Board Meeting on Tax Rate Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Bid Posting 2023-2025 Unleaded Fuel Bulk Supply for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is requesting bids for a company to provide unleaded fuel bulk supply to The Woodlands Township.
cw39.com
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold Policy Review Committee meeting Oct. 20
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a Policy Review Committee meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at noon. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Food Bank Announces Its 2023 Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Montgomery County Food Bank announced its annual Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala, presented by Woodforest National Bank, will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The premier fundraising event’s proceeds will benefit Montgomery County Food Bank and the food insecure children, families and seniors it serves. With the Food Bank’s strong buying and sourcing power, every dollar raised will provide up to five meals for those in need in Montgomery County.
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
