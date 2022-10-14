ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

HS Volleyball: Questionable Calls at Grand Oaks & Conroe Match

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Conroe Tigers traveled to south to match up against the Grand Oaks Lady Grizzlies in hopes of bringing home a win against the number 1 seed. Coach Rogers and the Lady Grizzlies hope to keep their streak going after defeating then number 1 seed, The Woodlands on the road. With a couple more games left in the district season, each coach needs to keep their girls calm but ready to take on the next opponent.
CONROE, TX
Granny Basketball

Granny Basketball is expanding in Montgomery County. More players needed for new teams or start your own team. Granny Basketball is a non profit organization for women 50 and older. Granny Basketball is in many states including Texas. The next open gym and practice is Wednesday October 19th at 6:30 pm at the C.K.Ray Rec Center in Conroe. Granny Basketball is fun, exciting, social and designed to be safe. Come see what it is all about. Bring friends and neighbors. For more information contact Chris at 972-922-4754 or email at cscrowe@gmail.com or go to www.grannybasketball.com.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Missing Juvenile - Jazzmyn Herndon

SPRING, TX -- 17 year old Jazzmyn Herndon was last seen on October 7, 2022 at approximately 11pm at her residence in the 21500 block of Pepperberry Trail located in the Hannover Village Subdivision. The juvenile is described as a black female, 5`04', approximately 160lbs with black and blonde braids...
SPRING, TX
Governor Abbott Announces City Of Houston As Music Friendly Community

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Houston, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Christian Seniors Earn National Scholar Recognition

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Christian Academy announced that Ogechukwu Anugwom, Zachary Bagnoli and Davis Johnson have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of those who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).
onscene.tv

Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX

10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
PEARLAND, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis

WILLIS, TX -- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
WILLIS, TX
fox7austin.com

Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County Food Bank Announces Its 2023 Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Montgomery County Food Bank announced its annual Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala, presented by Woodforest National Bank, will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The premier fundraising event’s proceeds will benefit Montgomery County Food Bank and the food insecure children, families and seniors it serves. With the Food Bank’s strong buying and sourcing power, every dollar raised will provide up to five meals for those in need in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

