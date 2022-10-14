Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas LocationLeah FrazierDallas, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Two arrested, one at large in connection with fight at Plano Hooters
Plano Police Officers arrested two suspects on Oct. 17 in connection with an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Oct. 6 at the Hooters restaurant in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, a 19-year old male from Fort Worth, has been arrested for assault bodily injury and...
Frisco police urge awareness as catalytic converter thefts continue
The Frisco Police Department is continuing to see a number of catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to numbers provided by the department on Oct. 17, Frisco recorded 34 catalytic converter thefts in August, 51 in September and 30 (so far) in October.
Carrollton Police investigate reports of shots fired along Eisenhower
The Carrollton Police Department reported late Sunday night that they were responding to several reports of shots fired along Eisenhower near Blue Mesa Road. Two suspects were seen running north on Eisenhower, at least one of them with a gun, the police reported via its social media channels. The department...
Plano bar receives backlash after hosting drag brunch event
A Plano bar is the latest North Texas business to receive backlash for hosting a drag brunch event. Ebb & Flow, located in the Shops of Legacy entertainment and shopping district in north Plano, hosted a drag brunch on Saturday, October 15. On the website where tickets were sold for the event, there was a disclaimer saying the event “contains strong language and suggestive dialogue and may not be appropriate for all ages.”
This Allen resident has more than a passion for coffee — get to know Tori Cantu
Tori Cantu is a manager at the Armor Coffee House and director for a Collin County LGBTQ support group. Tell our readers about yourself.
Curious what is planned for housing developments in the Fields in Frisco? Here’s a sneak peek
In a video presentation released by the Cheney Group in Frisco, Jeff Cheney outlines the various housing developments planned for the Fields area of Frisco, located next to the PGA Frisco and Omni PGA Frisco Resort. The Fields overall master plan is the largest zoning project in the history of...
Frisco talks Grand Park trail opening during Monday town hall meeting
The opening of Frisco’s much-anticipated Grand Park is inching closer to reality with the opening of one unpaved trail that will welcome the community in November. During a Monday night Frisco Town Hall meeting, city officials discussed Big Bluestem Trail, which will open Nov. 19 to the public and which will kick off the first phase of opening for the broader Grand Park.
Man with gunshot wound to the head found outside in The Colony Police Department parking lot
The Colony Police Department is investigating a shooting after a male subject was found to be outside of the police department building with a gunshot wound to the head. At approximately 2:02 p.m. Monday, October 17, officers with The Colony Police Department responded to a report of a male subject who was outside of the department headquarters with a gunshot wound to the head.
Frisco officials provide update on Wade Park during Town Hall meeting
Progress is in the works for development of Wade Park in Frisco, according to information shared during a Town Hall meeting Monday night. The unfinished site has been the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
Meet Berenice Mendez, who is making an impact in Old Town Lewisville and in the Hispanic community
Berenice Mendez is an insurance agent who works in Old Town Lewisville, choosing the area because she wanted to be in a place where she could utilize her Spanish and make an impact in the Hispanic community there. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns
The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
