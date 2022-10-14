ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Two arrested, one at large in connection with fight at Plano Hooters

Plano Police Officers arrested two suspects on Oct. 17 in connection with an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Oct. 6 at the Hooters restaurant in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, a 19-year old male from Fort Worth, has been arrested for assault bodily injury and...
PLANO, TX
Frisco police urge awareness as catalytic converter thefts continue

The Frisco Police Department is continuing to see a number of catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to numbers provided by the department on Oct. 17, Frisco recorded 34 catalytic converter thefts in August, 51 in September and 30 (so far) in October.
FRISCO, TX
Carrollton Police investigate reports of shots fired along Eisenhower

The Carrollton Police Department reported late Sunday night that they were responding to several reports of shots fired along Eisenhower near Blue Mesa Road. Two suspects were seen running north on Eisenhower, at least one of them with a gun, the police reported via its social media channels. The department...
CARROLLTON, TX
Plano bar receives backlash after hosting drag brunch event

A Plano bar is the latest North Texas business to receive backlash for hosting a drag brunch event. Ebb & Flow, located in the Shops of Legacy entertainment and shopping district in north Plano, hosted a drag brunch on Saturday, October 15. On the website where tickets were sold for the event, there was a disclaimer saying the event “contains strong language and suggestive dialogue and may not be appropriate for all ages.”
PLANO, TX
Frisco talks Grand Park trail opening during Monday town hall meeting

The opening of Frisco’s much-anticipated Grand Park is inching closer to reality with the opening of one unpaved trail that will welcome the community in November. During a Monday night Frisco Town Hall meeting, city officials discussed Big Bluestem Trail, which will open Nov. 19 to the public and which will kick off the first phase of opening for the broader Grand Park.
FRISCO, TX
Man with gunshot wound to the head found outside in The Colony Police Department parking lot

The Colony Police Department is investigating a shooting after a male subject was found to be outside of the police department building with a gunshot wound to the head. At approximately 2:02 p.m. Monday, October 17, officers with The Colony Police Department responded to a report of a male subject who was outside of the department headquarters with a gunshot wound to the head.
THE COLONY, TX
Frisco officials provide update on Wade Park during Town Hall meeting

Progress is in the works for development of Wade Park in Frisco, according to information shared during a Town Hall meeting Monday night. The unfinished site has been the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
FRISCO, TX
LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns

The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
LEWISVILLE, TX

