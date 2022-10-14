Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Abortion Looms as Issue in Late US Midterms Campaign Push
As the November 8 elections near in the U.S., both major parties are pushing opposing stances on abortion. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said if his Democratic Party wins a legislative majority, he will codify the right to abortion access into law. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
Voice of America
Journalists in US Moving Closer to Improved Legal Protections
Washington — Journalists in the United States could be one step closer to enjoying better legal protections thanks to two separate bills making their way through Congress. The legislation — the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act and a federal anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) bill — would, respectively, block federal law enforcement from subpoenaing journalist records and protect media against certain lawsuits.
Trump deposed in writer's defamation suit over rape claim
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump was deposed on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought in New York by writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied her allegations that he had raped her, lawyers for both sides said in separate statements.
Voice of America
Biden Vows Abortion Legislation as Top Priority Next Year
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that writes abortion protections into law — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass it — as he sought to energize his party's voters three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
Voice of America
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT IRAN: Why Masha Amini’s Death Evoked Protests
Taken into police custody for violating morality laws, Mahsa Amini became the spark of a movement that has taken hold of Iran. What makes the current protests in Iran and elsewhere different from than ones that came before?
Voice of America
US Says Iranian Drone Supplies to Russia Violate UN Resolution
The United States said Monday that Iran is violating a U.N. Security Council resolution by supplying drones to Russia. “Earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with,” deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
Voice of America
Canadian High Court Weighs Immigration Agreement With US
Vancouver, British Columbia/Washington — Canada’s highest court is deliberating whether to overturn a nearly 20-year-old immigration agreement with the United States on the grounds that asylum-seekers cannot safely be returned to Canada’s southern neighbor. Canadian immigration experts have argued before the Supreme Court of Canada that the...
Voice of America
Ukraine Invites UN Experts to Examine Iranian Drone Debris
Washington / United Nations — Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are Iranian-made drones sold to Russia in violation of international sanctions and used to attack Ukrainian towns and cities. In a letter sent to the president of the U.N. Security Council and...
Voice of America
Who Was Mahsa Amini?
Around the world, streets have filled with protesters in the weeks since the death of a young woman in Iran. Taken into police custody for violating morality laws, Mahsa Amini became the spark of a movement that has taken hold of Iran, backed by an outpouring of global support. VOA's Arash Arabasadi has the story. Contributors: Raha Majd, Farhad Pouladi, Kaveh Jamshidi, Amir Pishvaei.
Voice of America
Who Donated Wheat to Afghanistan — Ukraine or US?
As the cold season starts in landlocked Afghanistan, concerns are mounting about widespread hunger, particularly in the rugged parts of the country where the first snowfall blocks the roads. This year there is hope that 30,000 metric tons of wheat coming from another war-torn country, Ukraine, will mitigate the hunger...
Voice of America
Australia Rescinds Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s center-left government is reversing a decision by the previous conservative administration to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the decision Tuesday in Canberra, saying the city’s status should be decided through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Wong...
Voice of America
Afghan Women Protest Expulsion of Female University Students, Curbs on Education
ISLAMABAD — A large group of women activists in Afghanistan’s capital Tuesday staged a protest rally against the expulsion of dozens of female students from a Kabul University hostel by Taliban authorities. The demonstrators, including students, gathered outside the university campus, chanting, “Education is our red line” and...
Voice of America
Russian Court Rejects Navalny's Appeal of Fraud, Contempt Sentences
Moscow — An appeals court in Moscow has rejected jailed opposition politician Alexey Navalny's move to have his nine-year prison sentence on charges of financial fraud and contempt of court struck down. The second court of appeals of common jurisdiction in the Russian capital announced its decision on Tuesday.
Voice of America
Israeli Extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir Set to Do Well in Elections
Israelis return to the ballot box November 1, the fifth time since 2019. Polls show that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is close to returning to power and forming a narrow coalition with right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties. One of his likely partners is a far-right party headed by extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. VOA footage by Ricki Rosen.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 19
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: The Russian-installed leader of the annexed Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Wednesday that authorities plan to evacuate around 50-60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Reuters reported.
Voice of America
Taliban Bar Women from Pursuing Certain University Subjects
Washington — The Taliban have imposed yet more restrictions on girls' education in Afghanistan as the group barred girls from choosing certain subjects in the country’s national university entrance exam this year. The form given to female students at the exam, received by the VOA Afghanistan Service, shows...
Voice of America
Ukraine Says 108 Women Freed in Swap With Russia
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine announced Monday it had swapped more than 100 prisoners with Russia in what it said was the first all-female exchange with Moscow after nearly eight months of war. "Another large-scale exchange of prisoners of war was carried out today ... we freed 108 women from...
Voice of America
Russia Launches New Drone Attacks in Ukraine
Russia has launched new drone attacks in Ukraine, striking targets in the capital Kyiv and other areas. A series of explosions hit Kyiv on Monday, setting buildings on fire, and sending people to look for shelter. The increase in drone attacks followed an intense wave of strikes by Russian forces...
Voice of America
Putin Declares Martial Law in Annexed Regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in four of Ukraine's regions, parts of which are under the control of Russian troops, as Ukrainian forces continue liberating occupied territories in the country's east. Putin said at an online session of the Security Council on Wednesday that he signed a...
