Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A front will bring plenty of rain chances and a nice cool down from the high temperature on October 15, 2022, in Texoma and Wichita Falls.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened on Southwest Parkway near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
Montague County Grand Jury indicts six
A total of six indictments were returned by the Montague County Grand Jury during its October session Monday. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
2-year-old dies from crash on Southwest Parkway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A family is grieving after the loss of their 2-year-old boy Friday night. Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on October 14, 2022, […]
2-year-old careflighted to Cook, two others hospitalized after Friday morning wreck
A Friday morning wreck on Southwest Parkway near Shepherds Glen sent three people, including two children 5 and under, to the hospital.
One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
Suspect identified, charged with murder in Vernon homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.
Details of Vernon shooting revealed in affidavit
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the Vernon man accused of firing multiple shots and killing a 27-year-old father does not shed much light on what led to the shooting or reveal many new details. André Sandoval was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a vacant lot...
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Convicted shoplifter with over 30 cases back in jail
Chelsea Hoyt, who has plagued local merchants for years with shoplifting, is back in jail with two more charges from September.
Man with warrants found with drugs, guns
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with two Wichita County warrants is back in jail after police get a tip that he was sitting outside a local bar. Shedarius Cochran reportedly already had warrants for Credit/Debit Card Fraud and Theft of a Firearm. He now faces charges for Possession, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled […]
