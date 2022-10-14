Read full article on original website
NME
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
NME
Is Nicki Minaj dropping a new album this year?
Nicki Minaj has teased that she may release a new album by the end of the year following her recent record-breaking success. Back in August, the rapper debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, ‘Super Freaky Girl’, making her the first solo female rapper to achieve the feat in almost a quarter of a century.
NME
Noel Gallagher says “no point” in Oasis reforming as band sells “as many records now” than when together
Noel Gallagher has said there’s “no point” in an Oasis reunion because the band still sell “as many records now” than they did when they were together. The singer-songwriter, who plays in his own group High Flying Birds, was speaking in a new interview when he was asked whether fans can ever expect to see Oasis reform.
NME
My Chemical Romance perform ultra-rare ‘Sister To Sleep’ for the second time ever in California
On Monday night (October 17), My Chemical Romance wrapped up their five-night residency at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. There, they performed the deepest cut in their entire catalogue: ‘Sister To Sleep’, a song they’d performed live just once before, nearly a decade ago, and never released in any official capacity.
NME
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
NME
Kanye West partners with accused rapist to hand out ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts to homeless
Kanye West’s team handed out shirts with the words “White Lives Matter” to homeless people in Los Angeles’ Skid Row on Sunday night (October 16). A video posted by Ian Connor, who is a stylist and associate of West, shows the handout taking place (as reported by Rolling Stone), with a voice in the background stating “courtesy of Kanye West”. Connor has previously been accused of sexual assault by at least half-a-dozen women.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
NME
Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”
Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
NME
BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October
BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed. On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.
NME
Billie Eilish announces ‘Happier Than Ever’ homecoming double header
Billie Eilish has announced two new ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour dates in her hometown. The singer-songwriter will stage two shows at LA’s Kia Forum on December 15 and 16. Tickets for both shows will go on sale next Wednesday (October 26) at 10am local time and a verified fan pre-sale will also be held the day before (October 25) at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets here and here.
NME
PinkPantheress joins Paramore for ‘Misery Business’ at Austin City Limits
Played their second Austin City Limits show this weekend, and were joined by PinkPantheress to perform ‘Misery Business’ – check out footage below. The band, who returned with new single ‘This Is Why’ last month and shared details of a sixth album of the same name due in January 2023, recently began a comeback tour of intimate venues across North America.
NME
Kanye West is reportedly buying ‘free speech platform’ Parler
After recently being suspended by Twitter and Instagram, Kanye West now looks set to buy the ‘free speech’ platform Parler. Kanye’s agreement with Parler was announced in a press statement from the social media company today (October 17). “Parlement Technologies announced today that it has entered into...
Befuddled Fans Have Questions For Monica & Her Friendship With Kodak Black
Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card. Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother. Even before the...
NME
Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson in another controversial interview
Kanye West has hit out at Pete Davidson in his latest controversial interview. Heading back to the Drink Champs podcast, which he appeared on over the weekend, West referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson as a “heroin addict”. Speaking with rapper N.O.R.E. and...
NME
SZA has written 100 songs for her new album, which could arrive “any day” now
SZA has revealed that she has written 100 songs for her new album, adding that it could be released “any day” now. The singer’s long-awaited second album, and follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2017 debut ‘Ctrl’, has been touted for years, though she recently said she was in no rush to release it.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘I Was Embarassed’
N.O.R.E. is backpedaling after his Drink Champs interview with Kanye West was met with swift backlash online. In two separate interviews with NYC radio on Monday (October 17), the New York rapper and BET Hip Hop Award winner for “Best Hip-Hop Platform” apologized for the hurt he caused by allowing West to spew antisemitic rhetoric and make false claims about the 2020 death of George Floyd.
NME
Elon Musk reportedly thought Grimes was a simulation he’d created
Elon Musk reportedly thought that Grimes was a “simulation” he’d created in his mind. According to author Devin Gordon who appeared in the BBC‘s new docuseries, The Elon Musk Show, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO believed that Grimes was his “perfect companion” but not “real”.
Kanye Credits Ice Cube For His ‘Antisemitism Vibe,’ Vows To ‘Finish The Job’
While repeatedly doubling down on his self-described antisemitism, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West during his latest appearance on the controversial “Drink Champs” podcast, offered a glimpse of the source of his stated gripes with “the Jewish media” and doubled down on his hateful rhetoric.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla & Hitkidd Go Back & Forth Over Contract Issues With “F.N.F.”
GloRilla and Hitkidd have been arguing about legal issues surrounding their hit song, “F.N.F.”. GloRilla and Hitkidd, the producer of her breakout song, “F.N.F.,” have been going back and forth on social media regarding a contract dispute over ownership of the hit song. “So basically these folks...
NME
Grimes says she plans to “do things that are more helpful to people” after releasing “one more” album
Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) has reiterated claims that she plans to stop making albums in the near future, saying in a new article – where she and M.I.A. (real name Mathangi Arulpragasam) spoke at length for an “in conversation” feature – that after releasing “one more album”, she’s “going to do things that are more helpful to people”.
