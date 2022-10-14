ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquinnah, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Airport to Get New Terminal and Tower

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Regional Airport will be getting an upgrade, after officials announced Monday a commitment for design and project funding from the state's transportation department. A new terminal and control tower will be built at the airport now that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has committed...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Wildlife Center Offers Update on Rescued Wareham Owl

A little while back, we told you about a great horned owl rescued in Wareham after being sprayed by a skunk and injuring his leg. It was the same owl that was rescued by the very same person about a year and a half earlier with an eye injury that caused him to lose the eye.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Abington Paving Firm Owner Gets Prison Time for Tax Evasion

ABINGTON — The owner of an Abington paving company will spend one year in prison and pay nearly $785,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Monday on federal tax evasion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Weymouth resident Robert Brainard, 52, was sentenced to one year and one...
ABINGTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Detective Credited for 9 Kilogram Fentanyl Bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — State police are crediting a detective from the Dartmouth police department with starting an investigation that led to authorities seizing nine kilos of fentanyl from a man in Providence last week. Yansilis "Brian" Grullon, a 43-year-old Dominican national living in Providence, was arrested on fentanyl, cocaine,...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Truck Driver Uninjured in Rollover Crash in Boston

BOSTON — State police say a Mattapoisett man driving a tractor-trailer that rolled over on Storrow Drive in Boston on Friday was "alert" and uninjured following the crash. According to state police, first responders arrived at the scene on Storrow Drive at the Boston University Bridge at around 2 a.m. Friday.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy