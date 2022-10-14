Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Related
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
Westport’s Ghostly Legend of ‘The House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the SouthCoast, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is long gone physically,...
It’s True, Mirasol’s Cafe is Coming to Fairhaven & It’s Going to Be Big
Get ready, SouthCoast. The opportunity to get your CHiPPi fix from Mirasol's Café is about to get even easier. After opening an express location in New Bedford this year, Dartmouth-based Mirasol's is expanding its brand. Plans have been set in motion for a third location in Fairhaven, promising the coffee we know and love with a few improvements thrown in.
New Bedford Airport to Get New Terminal and Tower
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Regional Airport will be getting an upgrade, after officials announced Monday a commitment for design and project funding from the state's transportation department. A new terminal and control tower will be built at the airport now that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has committed...
Spillane on New Bedford Councilor Hugh Dunn and Ballot Questions [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Jack Spillane – columnist for New Bedford Light, an online newspaper covering Greater New Bedford – stops by Townsquare Sunday every few weeks to review some of the top news stories of the day. Spillane always has something interesting to say. This week's topics include New Bedford Ward...
Former Lakeville Wooden Dog Gets a New Job With Carver Fire Department
A wooden dog that once served as a catalog model for Talbots now has a new home with the Carver Fire Department, thanks to a longtime employee at the company’s Lakeville distribution center who brought him home after losing his job because of its impending closing. Paul Wagner was...
Top Marks for UMass Dartmouth’s Charlton College of Business [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Unless you follow higher education very closely, you may not know that the Charlton College of Business on the UMass Dartmouth campus is one of the top business colleges in the nation. The latest rankings from U.S News and World Report place Charlton in the top 28 percent of undergraduate...
How New Bedford’s Dough Company Keeps the City’s Textile Past Alive
When Jill and Jason Cotter first walked into Kilburn Mill in New Bedford's South End, they already had a dream. They had heard that the owners were looking to attract a cafe to occupy one of the most prominent storefronts in the building. They both had experience in the world...
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
Massachusetts TikToker Says New Bedford Is ‘Friggin’ Gorgeous’
Recently, Nancy Hall introduced us to Jeremy Honig, whose TikTok account features many videos pointing out how silly Massachusetts town names are to pronounce. In fact, Nancy was a big fan of his song that he made up for town names. Honig also has a continuing series of “Massachusetts Towns...
Wildlife Center Offers Update on Rescued Wareham Owl
A little while back, we told you about a great horned owl rescued in Wareham after being sprayed by a skunk and injuring his leg. It was the same owl that was rescued by the very same person about a year and a half earlier with an eye injury that caused him to lose the eye.
Abington Paving Firm Owner Gets Prison Time for Tax Evasion
ABINGTON — The owner of an Abington paving company will spend one year in prison and pay nearly $785,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Monday on federal tax evasion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Weymouth resident Robert Brainard, 52, was sentenced to one year and one...
Dartmouth Detective Credited for 9 Kilogram Fentanyl Bust
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — State police are crediting a detective from the Dartmouth police department with starting an investigation that led to authorities seizing nine kilos of fentanyl from a man in Providence last week. Yansilis "Brian" Grullon, a 43-year-old Dominican national living in Providence, was arrested on fentanyl, cocaine,...
The Legend of New Bedford’s Mysterious ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’
Recently, we told you about how New Bedford is the No. 2 city in Massachusetts for encountering ghosts. Spirits aren’t the only paranormal activity in the Whaling City, however. New Bedford also has its share of UFO reports, Bridgewater Triangle-related tales and more. Yet one of the more intriguing...
New Bedford Man Sentenced for Robbing Two Elderly Women in Dartmouth
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man will be spending two to three years in prison after confessing to shoving two elderly women and robbing their purses in Dartmouth on two consecutive days in 2019, before fleeing and crashing into a police cruiser. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office...
Driscoll Stumps for Heroux and Statewide Dems in New Bedford Visit
On Saturday, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominee and frontrunner for Lieutnant Governor of Massachusetts, made a stop in New Bedford to energize fellow Democrats at a canvass kickoff at Buttonwood Park. As the volunteers were getting their campaign literature and list of addresses to go door-to-door, Driscoll expressed...
New Bedford JazzFest Returning to Kilburn Mill [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford JazzFest is back for its 10th year with special performers and an indoor venue. This year's event will take place on November 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kilburn Mill in the South End. JazzFest founder Eric Paradis is promising a great time with almost non-stop...
New Bedford’s Scott Pemberton Makes Dream of a Gourmet Hot Dog Shop a Reality
In a dog-eat-dog world, it's rejuvenating to see people willing to open their own mom-and-pop business. Scott Pemberton just started a gourmet hot dog specialty shop called Oh My Dawg in New Bedford's North End, on Acushnet Avenue across from the Wilks Library in the former E-Z Rent-a-Car location. Known...
Mattapoisett Truck Driver Uninjured in Rollover Crash in Boston
BOSTON — State police say a Mattapoisett man driving a tractor-trailer that rolled over on Storrow Drive in Boston on Friday was "alert" and uninjured following the crash. According to state police, first responders arrived at the scene on Storrow Drive at the Boston University Bridge at around 2 a.m. Friday.
Downtown New Bedford Goes Back in Time for Filming of AMC Series
If you were walking in downtown New Bedford on Tuesday, you might have thought you'd entered a time warp. New Bedford's famous cobblestone district looked more like the 1930s that the 2020s. This was because production is in full swing on the AMC television series Invitation to a Bonfire. According...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0