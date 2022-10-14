Read full article on original website
Related
'Playing with some confidence': Ashland tops Springfield for girls soccer sectional title
In just over six minutes the Ashland girls soccer team left little doubt about who the sectional champion would be. Caley Biddinger’s goal just over three minutes into the game was followed only three minutes later by Bella Dravenstott's penalty kick rifle-shot goal inside the box, and the Arrows never looked back Wednesday in a decisive 5-0 victory over Springfield. ...
What to watch for on Oct. 20, 2022: Spot in City League finals up for grabs
If the rematch for a spot in the City League football championship game is as good as the battle for second place was, then the University Prep against Allderdice matchup Thursday should be a dandy. The Panthers and Ramblers met last week to close out the City League regular season...
Ben Simmons fouls out in rough Nets debut
It wasn’t the greatest of debuts for Ben Simmons, who fouled out in 23 minutes of work and finished with just four points and a -26 in his first game as a Net.
Plum, Springdale among top seeds from A-K Valley focused on 1st-round WPIAL playoff foes
Despite temperatures in the low 40s Wednesday accompanied by rain and wind, 16 Alle-Kiski Valley boys and girls soccer teams felt the warmth of discovering the whos, whens and wheres of the upcoming WPIAL playoff tournaments. “There’s always conjecture about what the bracket is going to look like, and then...
Penn State Basketball Snapshot Profile: Kebba Njie
Penn State men’s basketball is heading into its second season under head coach Micah Shrewsberry, and the bar is looking to be raised as the Nittany Lions look to return to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2011. With a roster of key returning veterans and fresh new talent from the recruiting efforts of the new staff, there is a sense of optimism to rely on in the 2022-23 season. Over the course of the preseason, will are profiling each player on the roster to help fans get acquainted with this year’s roster of Nittany Lions men’s...
Comments / 0