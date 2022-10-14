Read full article on original website
Belle Fourche improves to 28-6
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche volleyball team continued its strong season Tuesday night defeating St. Thomas More 3-0. The Broncs are now 28-6 on the season.
Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from the Mount Rushmore State, they are considered a farm winery.
Very this through the end of this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be mild. Highs for our area tomorrow afternoon could reach the lower 80s. We also will see mostly sunny skies. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more cloudy, but both days are still expected to be nice. Sunday is when things will change. We will see a cold front move through the area and bring cooler temperatures, some windy conditions, and some precipitation. There is a chance of some snow Sunday night into Monday, but it doesn’t look like we will see much in the form of accumulation.
Black Hills Works Foundation recognizes accomplishments
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Works Foundation will host its 2022 annual Recognition Gala Friday and Saturday. Carrie Moser, director of engagement joined us to talk about the awards gala at the Monument’s LaCroix Hall. This year they are awarding four recipients who had amazing accomplishments. The...
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
South Dakota’s public school report card shows fewer students attend class
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
Sunny, dry, and breezy this afternoon.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Today we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures for this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy conditions will return to the region this afternoon as wind gusts will get up to 30 miles per hour in some locations. Thursday...
Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sheriff-Elect Brian Mueller meet to discuss crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Going into this year’s midterm elections, Republicans have been running on claims that crime is rising across the nation. Some of the issues the Rapid City community faces are a rising homicide rate, and a continued influx of fentanyl and other addictive drugs. These...
Sturgis Parks Board gives support to new Adventure Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Parks Board has moved forward a proposal for an Adventure Park to be located in an area just south of Interstate 90 in southeast Sturgis at the entrance to Vanocker Canyon. The action by the Parks Board Tuesday was to make a recommendation...
Help winterizing homes for low income families
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
Rapid City attorney discusses how to make SD elections more secure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday the Pennington County Board of Commissioners received some recommendations on election laws that could help eliminate what some see as a grey area. Words matter and the way a law is worded can impact how the law is implemented. A local attorney presented some...
Pennington County flood warning system remains crucial
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The flood warning system was a direct result of the 1972 flood and has been helping the Pennington County Emergency Management keep track of potential flash floods heading to a populated area. The system is currently run by three parties Pennington County Emergency Management the...
Here piggy piggy; Downtown Pork Week event drawing people into Rapid City restaurants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The smell of bacon, pulled pork, and ham are filling downtown Rapid City for the brand new Downtown Pork Week event, a spin-off of Rapid City Restaurant Week. “Restaurant-goers can enjoy a featured pork dish and score their meal using the Virtual Passport to be...
Douglas school bus driver cited following crash with 47 students onboard
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Douglas School District bus driver was cited Tuesday afternoon for failing to yield, causing a crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. None of the 47 students on the bus were injured but a 68-year-old Rapid City woman driving a...
Sturgis City Council approves funding for continued ambulance services to Lawrence County
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday night, the Sturgis City Council approved giving more than $1,208 to the Ambulance Service to offset costs related to Lawrence County services. The city of Sturgis has had an agreement with neighboring Lawrence County for the past four years, that provides part of the county closest to Sturgis, access to their EMT services.
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
Suspect in hit-and-run makes the first appearance in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14. 27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.
Warmer drier weather is expected over the next couple of days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Today we will see plenty of sunshine with a mixed bag of temperatures for this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 70s. Wednesday breezy conditions will return to the regions as wind gusts will get up to 30 miles per hour in some locations. Highs on Wednesday look to climb into the 60s and 70s for the region leading to an increase in fire risk in the afternoon.
Afternoon of the Lab-rat-or at Tails ‘n Training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned. Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.
Farmers market doesn’t go cold even when temperatures drop
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer and the farmers’ market go together like peanut butter and jelly, but how do winter and the farmers’ market pair?. Green thumbs are harvesting the last of their produce and canning their goods for the winter, and the Black Hills Farmers Market is open year-round, giving vendors an opportunity to sell all year. Some offer meats, while others switch up what they stock, focusing on what they typically cook themselves.
