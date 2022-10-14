Read full article on original website
Health First to Award More Than $360,000 in Wellness Grants to 12 Community Partners
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Health First will award more than $360,000 on Tuesday in Wellness Grants to 12 community partners. Wellness Grants focus on addressing the disparities identified in the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), which is completed every three years in partnership with the Space Coast Health Foundation.
Friends of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Brevard Annual James Bond 007 Gala Set Nov. 4
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Friends of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Brevard will present the 6th Annual James Bond Themed Gala TOMORROW NEVER DIES to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Brevard. This Gala event will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Red Ginger,...
EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Warbird Air Museum Veterans Day Weekend Open House Set for Nov. 11 to 13
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The Valiant Air Command Warbird Air Museum is proud to announce its upcoming Veterans Day Weekend Open House. Admission to the museum will be free to all U.S. military and Veterans, past and present, on November 11, 12, and 13, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Florida residents will get free admission.
Indian River Lagoon Day Set Nov. 5 at Front Street Park in Melbourne, Admission is Free
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The cities of Melbourne, Palm Bay and Satellite Beach and the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department invite you to enjoy Indian River Lagoon Day, a fun-filled day focused on celebrating the importance of the Indian River Lagoon. The event will take place on Saturday,...
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Michael Kolb ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 46-year-old Michael Kolb BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Kolb is wanted for two warrants on Violation of Probation reference Possession of Meth and Possession of a...
Dassault Aviation Selects Florida’s Space Coast for New Major Maintenance Facility, Will Bring 400 Jobs to Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) and the Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced Dassault Falcon Jet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, a global leader in the aerospace industry, has selected Florida’s Space Coast for its new major maintenance facility.
OBITUARY: Long-Time Palm Bay Resident Earl Hill Died Oct. 13 of Natural Causes at Age 99
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Earl Hill, a long-time resident of Palm Bay, died of natural causes at the age of 99 on October 13, 2022. Earl is survived by his daughters Nancy Kehl (Hans) and Judy Nichols (Douglas), grandchildren Wendy and Tom, and three great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy and three siblings.
5-Year Old Mixed Breed Male Dog ‘Lucky’ Featured on K-9 Junny’s Dating Site
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Lucky, a 5-year-old mixed breed is spotlighted on Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 Junny’s Dating Site. Lucky likes to take long walks on the beach or chill nights watching movies. He is up to date with vaccines, microchipped, and seeking my new lady lucky...
Eastern Florida State College To Host NJCAA District/FCSAA State Volleyball Tournament Starting Nov. 4
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College will host the NJCAA District/FCSAA State Volleyball Tournament in November. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida Southwestern State College but the effects of Hurricane Ian have forced the tournament to be moved to Titan Field House.
Arrests In Brevard County: October 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Chance of Rain, High Around 82 for Brevard On Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 82, with west southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy,...
Palm Bay Woman Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Two Pedestrians near New Haven Avenue
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A 25-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into two pedestrians between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. The 25-year-old Palm Bay woman is identified as Rikki Brianna Grace. Police say they responded to the crash scene...
WATCH: Cocoa Police K9 Maverick Helps Take Down Suspect Wanted for Aggravated Assault
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting...
Florida Man Indicted by Grand Jury for First-Degree Murder After Overdose Death
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Seminole County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old Alfredo Nieves III for First-Degree Murder-Distribution of a Controlled Substance in connection to the death of 27-year-old Adam Rainaldi discovered at South Saint Lucie Drive in Casselberry on June 23, 2022. Nieves was identified by Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputies...
All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
UPDATE: Melbourne Police Release Identity of Pedestrian Killed in Motorcycle Crash
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police released the identity of the pedestrian killed by a motorcycle Sunday, October 2, near Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. The identity of the pedestrian is 87-year-old Gerda DiFeo from Melbourne. Police say they reported to the crash around 8:20 p.m....
WATCH REPLAY: Defense Shines as Melbourne Bulldogs Defeat Harmony 9-7 in District Match-Up
WATCH REPLAY: The Melbourne Bulldogs were on the road for their second of three straight district matchups as they took on the Harmony Longhorns and won a 9-7 thriller that went down to the final seconds. Tonight’s rare Tuesday night action was a makeup game due to Hurricane Ian and...
