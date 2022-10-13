ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Palomar to Break Ground on New Football, Softball Stadiums on October 18

Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Palomar College football and softball stadiums. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 3:00 p.m. Palomar College will break ground on a new sports complex to include a 3,600+ seat football stadium, a 207-seat softball stadium, and various improvements to how visitors and fans will experience two of the college’s top athletics programs on campus.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego, October 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Point Loma High School football team will have a game with University City High School on October 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Meet Mike Matheny: The Man Behind Coronado Golf Carts

Coronado resident Mike Matheny has always considered himself entrepreneurial. Mike grew up on a golf course as one of ten siblings in his family, of which he was number nine. His father passed away when he was just nine years old, and he told me, “With ten kids there was not much to go around.” At the age of 12 he was determined to buy himself a bike, so every day after school he would go out to the golf course, find lost and water-locked golf balls, fish them out and sell them back to the golfers. “I wanted a bike, and doing that every day I raised 78 dollars and was able to buy myself my first bike,” he said. “…and that was the beginning of my entrepreneurship, at 12 years old.”
CORONADO, CA
Tennis fans frustrated after extended rain delay in Collins-Vekic San Diego Open match: "Worst tournament of the year"

Tennis fans were frustrated by the way the San Diego Open handled the rain delay in the Vekic - Collins match, venting on social media. The match was stopped in the final set with Collins up 4-2 0-30 but even after the rain stopped and the court was dried it didn't resume. It left tennis fans baffled as the players will need to step out earlier today to finish their match and play the final later today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium

In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas

San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat

A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
OCEANSIDE, CA
SDSU Welcomes New Interim Police Chief

Officer Gregory Murphy assumed the position of Interim Chief of Police for the San Diego State University Police Department in September, replacing former Chief of Police Mike Hastings who has retired. Like many freshly 18-year-olds, Gregory Murphy went off to college but was not quite sure what he wanted to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
