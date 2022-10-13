Read full article on original website
High School Football Roundup: Bishop's gets the best of Escondido Charter; Country Day wins by forfeit
The backs and receivers get the glory, score the touchdowns and are seen on the highlights.
Escondido, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Escondido. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with San Pasqual High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The The Bishop's School football team will have a game with Escondido Charter High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Palomar to Break Ground on New Football, Softball Stadiums on October 18
Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Palomar College football and softball stadiums. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 3:00 p.m. Palomar College will break ground on a new sports complex to include a 3,600+ seat football stadium, a 207-seat softball stadium, and various improvements to how visitors and fans will experience two of the college’s top athletics programs on campus.
San Diego, October 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC San Diego
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
Artists create ‘San Diegoose’ mural in Chula Vista
The goose that took the field at Dodgers Stadium during Game 2 between the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is now making its presence known in the San Diego area.
Falcon royalty: Torrey Pines crowns homecoming king and queen
Torrey Pines High School celebrated homecoming on Sept. 30 with the halftime crowning of king and queen, seniors Andy Livingston and Grace Flanagan.
Meet Mike Matheny: The Man Behind Coronado Golf Carts
Coronado resident Mike Matheny has always considered himself entrepreneurial. Mike grew up on a golf course as one of ten siblings in his family, of which he was number nine. His father passed away when he was just nine years old, and he told me, “With ten kids there was not much to go around.” At the age of 12 he was determined to buy himself a bike, so every day after school he would go out to the golf course, find lost and water-locked golf balls, fish them out and sell them back to the golfers. “I wanted a bike, and doing that every day I raised 78 dollars and was able to buy myself my first bike,” he said. “…and that was the beginning of my entrepreneurship, at 12 years old.”
Tennis fans frustrated after extended rain delay in Collins-Vekic San Diego Open match: "Worst tournament of the year"
Tennis fans were frustrated by the way the San Diego Open handled the rain delay in the Vekic - Collins match, venting on social media. The match was stopped in the final set with Collins up 4-2 0-30 but even after the rain stopped and the court was dried it didn't resume. It left tennis fans baffled as the players will need to step out earlier today to finish their match and play the final later today.
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat
A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
SDSU Welcomes New Interim Police Chief
Officer Gregory Murphy assumed the position of Interim Chief of Police for the San Diego State University Police Department in September, replacing former Chief of Police Mike Hastings who has retired. Like many freshly 18-year-olds, Gregory Murphy went off to college but was not quite sure what he wanted to...
Buonasera Cucina Planning La Mesa Debut
New Restaurant from Alberto Morreale to Move Into Former Tiramisu Trattoria Space
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
Martinez, Hemmerling face off in San Diego County sheriff race
Kelly Martinez and John Hemmerling are vying to become San Diego County’s next sheriff.
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
Hundreds of students in the Poway Unified School District are sick with flu-like symptoms.
