Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) travel south to the Caesars Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints (2-3) Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bengals vs. Saints odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

After a bitter Week 4 loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints came home and beat the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 behind the legs of RB Taysom Hill and his 4 TDs. While the defense was subpar, the offense finally showed something, which is a good sign for New Orleans.

The Bengals, after back-to-back wins, lost a closely fought battle at the Baltimore Ravens 19-17 on a last-second FG by Justin Tucker. A few different calls by coach Zac Taylor and this team might be on a 3-game win streak and leading its division. Instead, the Bengals trail the Ravens by a game. With RB Joe Mixon and WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Cincy has the horses to do it.

Bengals at Saints odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 10:54 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bengals -130 (bet $130 to win $100) |Saints +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bengals -2.5 (-112) | Saints +2.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Bengals at Saints key injuries

Bengals

  • WR Tee Higgins (ankle) questionable
  • OL Jonah Williams (knee) questionable

Saints

  • WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) questionable
  • SS Marcus Maye (ribs) questionable
  • WR Chris Olave (concussion) questionable
  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle) questionable
  • DE Payton Turner (chest) questionable
  • QB Jameis Winston (back) questionable

Bengals at Saints picks and predictions

Prediction

Bengals 31, Saints 20

PASS. I like the Bengals here. But they are the favorites and I prefer to take them ATS. So, I will stay away from the moneyline.

TAKE BENGALS -2.5 (-112).

With injuries mounting up for the Saints on offense and defense, the Bengals look like a safe bet here.

The Bengals offense is looking good behind QB Joe Burrow‘s passing game and the ground attack of Mixon, who had 5.6 yards per carry Sunday at the Ravens. Plus, Chase and Higgins are a dangerous receiving duo. Even if Higgins misses this game, the ability of WR Tyler Boyd to fill in is far better than the Saints, who might be without WRs Thomas and/or Olave.

CINCINNATI -2.5 (-112) is my FAVORITE PLAY of the game.

BET OVER 43.5 (-105).

The Saints might be missing a lot on offense, but they’re also missing a lot on defense. Maye is going to be missed against a terrific trio of Bengals receivers. If Lattimore is also unable to go for New Orleans, it will be even worse. This will allow the Bengals to score.

Although limited by injuries to Thomas and Olave, the Saints still have Hill and RB Alvin Kamara. This means points will also be coming their way. This could be a track meet in New Orleans. Expect some points – 43.5 is just too low.

