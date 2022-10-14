Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area volleyball: Oct. 18
Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the Hiawatha Valley League conference title with a win over Lake City. The Cougars swept the Tigers 25-12, 25-6, 25-12 to finish with a 7-1 record in the HVL. Natalie Dykes and Rylee Nelson led the Cougars each with kills. Nelson also had 16 assists and three blocks....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Lake City girls win HVL cross country championship, boys in second
Lake City kept up its dominant season in girls cross country with a first place finish in the Hiawatha Valley League championship meet in Goodhue on Tuesday. Three of the Tiger girls ran in the top five. Olivia Yotter led the Tigers, running in second place with a PR time...
Fillmore County Journal
Football: #1 Chatfield and #3 Caledonia Battle
Week six of the football season featured the Class AA battle of #1 Chatfield and #3 Caledonia. It was a big game; #3 in AA Caledonia (4-0, 5-0) at #1 in AA Chatfield (3-0, 5-0). It was a physical defensive battle between standout football program coached by long tenured men (Carl Fruechte, Jeff Johnson) in front of a big crowd. In the end, it came down to a gutsy call; going for it on 4th and inches from your own 24-yardline. The home Gophers came out strong, taking their first drive 75 yards in eight plays. Luke Carrier scored the first points (8-yard TD run on an inside handoff), to make it 6-0. The rest of the half/game was a stalemate of offensive opportunities squandered. Caledonia’s first drive ended at the Chatfield 36 on a 4th and one via fumble (Sam Backer recovery). A second quarter Warrior drive converted a 4th and 13, progressing to 1st and 10 at the Gopher 18, and later, 3rd and three at the 11. A six-yard tackle for loss and an incompletion ended a 14-play sequence. Chatfield also had struggles near the end zone. On 2nd and two from the Warrior 17, Backer was intercepted at the one by Ethan Stendel. Later, on 1st and 10 from the Warrior 23, a Parker Delaney shovel pass was picked by Garrett Ness. Despite Chatfield out-gaining the Warriors 191 to 89, they led just 6-0 at intermission. To start the second half, the Gophers got a stop. Facing a 3rd and 15, Backer tossed a pass towards Cole Johnson. The senior came back to make the catch, then (somehow) avoided a pair of Warrior tacklers at the 15, before scoring on a 70-yard TD reception. It came just two plays after a Backer 58-yard TD run was called back by a penalty. The Gophers jumped ahead 12-0. Caledonia took their next drive 50 yards, making the Gopher six. On 2nd and goal, QB Lewis Doyle was intercepted by Eli Hopp in the end zone, a 13-play opportunity burnt. Chatfield’s resultant drive stalled just outside the red zone. Heading to the fourth, they led 12-0. A big turnover primed the Warriors to score. Backer and Delaney fumbled a hand-off. Warrior Gabe Curley recovered it at the Chatfield 31. Caledonia converted a huge 4th and 9 (Doyle hit Caleb Conniff for 25 yards on a roll-out). A couple plays later, Eric Mauss plowed in for a 1-yard TD run. The PAT was botched. With 4:13 to go, momentum was shifting. Chatfield’s lead was 12-6. The Gophers then resultantly botched a snap handle, leading to a 3rd and 19 from the Chatfield six. But a pivotal (and tough) 15-yard pass interference on Caledonia set up a 3rd and 4. Backer got three yards. That set up the all-critical 4th and inches from the 24 (2:53). It most cases, going for it was a very gutsy call. In this case, it was still ballsy. But with the speedy and powerful Backer at running back, it was a strong statistical bet. The senior went off right side threw a big hole, opened by a double team block (Drew O’Connor/Isaac Stevens), and sped 76-yards to paydirt for the game-clinching score! The Gophers held off a game Warrior club by 19-6 final. Backer had a quiet 200-yard night (26-202, TD rushing, 1 of 3, 70 yards, TD, INT passing). He had 100 yards rushing in the first half, but just 22 yards on 10 second carries before the 76-yarder. Carrier (2-48, TD rushing) and Johnson (2-71, TD receiving) also had big plays. Delaney (3 of 6, 28 yards, INT passing, 6-41 rushing) added some offensive work. O’Connor had two sacks and an interception. The Gophers had 393 yards of total offense including 295 on the ground. Caledonia had 199 yards of total offense with just 59 on the ground. Doyle (14 of 24, 140 yards, 2 INTs passing) most often hit Conniff (7-85 receiving). Mauss (14-60, TD rushing) led the Warrior ground game. The win gives the Gophers (4-0, 6-0) sole possession of first in the Southeast-White over Caledonia (4-1, 5-1).
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers tennis season comes to an end
The Red Wing girls tennis team closed out its season in the Section 1AA individual tournament on Friday. The Wingers had two singles players and a doubles pair make it out of the first round. Hannah Kosek advanced to the semifinal round in singles play. She first defeated Lauren Drexler...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
PHOTOS: Big 9 cross country championship (Oct. 18, 2022)
Red Wing ran in the Big 9 championship meet at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Red Wing's Nora Hanson won the girls race. Aaron Freier was the top boys finisher in 17th place.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dr. James ‘Doc’ Parkin
The funeral service for Dr. James ‘Doc’ Parkin, 87, of Cannon Falls, MN, will be 10:30am, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by Sidney L. Smith American Legion Post 24. James died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
HBC customers experiencing outage
Customers across southeast Minnesota, including the cities of Red Wing, Hastings and Cannon Falls are experiencing a service outage through HBC. HBC recently gave an update on their Facebook page. The update stated, “Crews are responding to locate a reported fiber cut that is affecting services for many HBC customers....
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
Hudson Star-Observer
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
