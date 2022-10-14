ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studs and duds from Bears' Week 6 loss vs. Commanders

The Chicago Bears (2-4) were defeated 12-7 by the Washington Commanders (2-4) in Week 6, where a fumble cost them a potential victory for the third straight game.

There’s a clear difference between this loss and last week’s defeat to the Minnesota Vikings (4-1). This is every bit the demoralizing loss that the Vikings defeat wasn’t. Justin Fields was getting beaten up on the field but still making the kind of plays that make Bears fans excited. And it was frustrating to watch Fields take hit after hit with no help around him.

Still, there were some standout performances in this game — both good and bad.

We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from the Bears’ Week 6 loss against the Commanders:

STUD: WR Dante Pettis

Following a brutal Week 5 showing where he dropped two passes, Dante Pettis rebounded with a strong outing in Thursday’s loss. Pettis was Justin Fields’ most reliable receiver, hauling in four catches for 84 yards. That included a 40-yard touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone — Chicago’s only points of the night. He couldn’t haul in the game-winning touchdown, although there was certainly a missed pass interference call by the officials.

DUD: WR Velus Jones Jr.

For the second time in three games, rookie Velus Jones Jr. fumbled away Chicago’s chances at victory. The Bears held a 7-6 lead with eight minutes remaining, and the defense had just forced a three-and-out on Washington’s offense. Jones muffed the punt on Chicago’s 9-yard line, and it was recovered by the Commanders. Two plays later, Brian Robinson was in the end zone for what was the game-winning touchdown. The Bears took Jones off return duties after that.

STUD: LB Roquan Smith

Chicago’s defense did an impressive job limiting Washington’s offense, only allowing six points until Velus Jones’ fumble put them in a sticky situation. Roquan Smith was a big part of that. Despite getting blown up by Carson Wentz, Smith actually had a solid game for the Bears. Smith led the team with 12 tackles, including one for a loss. He also came away with a key sack of Wentz on third down.

DUD: Bears offensive line

The Bears offensive line continues to be a huge detriment to the development of quarterback Justin Fields, who was under duress all night. Fields was running for his life or forced to bail as his offensive line struggled to give him time in the pocket. Rookie left tackle Braxton Jones had a rough night, where he struggled to block Montez Sweat. Fields was sacked five times, although not all were on the offensive line. Still, it remains a huge concern, especially as Fields left the game with a hurting shoulder.

STUD: Bears defense

Chicago’s defense had their best game of the season, where they played a strong game of football from start to finish. They held Carson Wentz to under 100 passing yards, didn’t allow a rusher more than 60 yards on the ground and they held the Commanders to just two field goals — before a Velus Jones fumble put them in an impossible situation on Chicago’s 4-yard line. This is still a young group, but they kept their struggling offense in this game until the end.

DUD: OC Luke Getsy

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy took a step backward in Thursday’s loss to the Commanders, where he repeatedly put his quarterback in harm’s way. It was evident that Getsy was trying to fit these players to his scheme rather than the other way around. Getsy appeared determined to force Justin Fields to be a pocket passer. The only problem is, the offensive line is abysmal in pass protection and there are major holes at receiver. On the few occasions that Fields was rolled out of the pocket, it was evident that he was more effective. Which is why it was so puzzling that Getsy wanted to keep him in a collapsing pocket.

STUD: CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker

The Bears’ top draft selections in cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker had impressive games against the Commanders. After a rough first four games, Gordon has strung together back-to-back solid outings. Gordon totaled six tackles and one pass breakup, and he’s continuing to show he can grow into a playmaker down the line. Then there’s Brisker, who’s making himself a threat to opposing players. Brisker had five tackles, including one for a loss, as well as one sack. The future certainly looks bright for these young defensive players.

DUD: Red zone offense

For the second time in three games, the Bears red zone offense stumbled — and was ultimately the reason they lost. Chicago went 0-for-3 in the red zone, scoring just seven points (which was actually a 40-yard score from Justin Fields to Dante Pettis). But it wasn’t just the red zone — the Bears were inside the 5-yard line on all three occasions, and they failed to come away with a single point. Those three possessions ended in an interception, turnover on downs and another turnover on downs as Darnell Mooney failed to haul in a touchdown on their final play.

