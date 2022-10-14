Read full article on original website
MSU's freshman football player Westmoreland dies
Mississippi State and its football program received some tough and saddening news on Wednesday morning after learning that freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland of Tupelo had passed away. The reaction was one of shock from the Bulldogs. MSU head coach Mike Leach released a statement that was also sent out...
Bennett gains experience as Volunteer quarterback
As a junior in the Volunteer system, Briggs has developed as a passer and has become the most prolific passer at the school in the 15-year coaching career of Chase Nicholson. Bennett has completed 127-of-224 pass attempts for 1,689 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games for Starkville Academy this season.
Blue Star memorial dedicated at MSU
On Tuesday afternoon, many gathered in the front lawn of Nusz Hall which houses the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans on the Mississippi State campus to witness the dedication of a Blue Star Memorial marker. To read more, see the full Wednesday, October 19th edition...
