Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam WarHdogarManhattan, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Inside Adams Tent City: 3 Meals, Laundry, Wifi, Xbox, And Even More FacilitiesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Why Some Would Rather Live in Tiny Apartments Than Move from ManhattanGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Greenway Master Plan Bill Now Has a Later Deadline For Creation of Said Master Plan
Wait ’til next year. And then the year after that. A bill that requires a multi-agency effort to create a greenway master plan for New York City unanimously passed the City Council Transportation Committee on Thursday, but there’s a catch: the actual master plan won’t be revealed until the end of 2024.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines: Trash Talk Edition
The big news of the day was that the Adams administration is finally taking a razor to New York’s 5 o’clock shadow. As the Times exclusively reported got the handout, starting in April, big black plastic bags of trash will no longer be allowed to be dumped on every sidewalk at 4 p.m., but will have to remain outside of the public realm until 8 p.m. (or 6 p.m. for buildings using containers).
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Advocates Like (But Don’t Love) the DOT’s Third Ave. Redesign
Hey, DOT — 2010 called and it wants its street redesign back. An Upper East Side community panel on Wednesday applauded the city for redesigning deadly Third Avenue — a seven-lane car sewer that offers no quarter for bus riders, pedestrians and cyclists — to include dedicated bus and bike lanes, but many members of the panel as well as street safety activists lamented that the plan could still be more ”ambitious.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Vision Zero Cities: Driving as a Risk Factor: A New Paradigm
Starting on Wednesday in New York, Transportation Alternatives will host its annual “Vision Zero Cities” conference. In conjunction with the confab, Streetsblog is posting content from the annual journal published by TransAlt. (This article summarizes a more comprehensive report, A New Traffic Safety Paradigm.) We’ll roll them out over the course of the week. Meanwhile, click here for the full conference schedule and to register.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Vision Zero Cities: How to Fix Our Most Dangerous Roads
Starting on Wednesday in New York, Transportation Alternatives will host its annual “Vision Zero Cities” conference. In conjunction with the confab, Streetsblog is posting content from the annual journal published by TransAlt. We’ll roll them out over the course of the week. Meanwhile, click here for the full conference schedule and to register.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Pedestrian Hit Near Citi Field on a Game Day Has Died of His Injuries
A pedestrian who was hit just a block from Citi Field a few hours before an August Mets home game by a reckless driver has died of his injuries — the latest crash around the athletic danger zone. Richard Wasley Jr. of Washington Heights was 77. It is unclear...
Comments / 0