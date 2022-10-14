ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s Headlines: Trash Talk Edition

The big news of the day was that the Adams administration is finally taking a razor to New York’s 5 o’clock shadow. As the Times exclusively reported got the handout, starting in April, big black plastic bags of trash will no longer be allowed to be dumped on every sidewalk at 4 p.m., but will have to remain outside of the public realm until 8 p.m. (or 6 p.m. for buildings using containers).
Advocates Like (But Don’t Love) the DOT’s Third Ave. Redesign

Hey, DOT — 2010 called and it wants its street redesign back. An Upper East Side community panel on Wednesday applauded the city for redesigning deadly Third Avenue — a seven-lane car sewer that offers no quarter for bus riders, pedestrians and cyclists — to include dedicated bus and bike lanes, but many members of the panel as well as street safety activists lamented that the plan could still be more ”ambitious.”
Vision Zero Cities: Driving as a Risk Factor: A New Paradigm

Starting on Wednesday in New York, Transportation Alternatives will host its annual “Vision Zero Cities” conference. In conjunction with the confab, Streetsblog is posting content from the annual journal published by TransAlt. (This article summarizes a more comprehensive report, A New Traffic Safety Paradigm.) We’ll roll them out over the course of the week. Meanwhile, click here for the full conference schedule and to register.
Vision Zero Cities: How to Fix Our Most Dangerous Roads

Starting on Wednesday in New York, Transportation Alternatives will host its annual “Vision Zero Cities” conference. In conjunction with the confab, Streetsblog is posting content from the annual journal published by TransAlt. We’ll roll them out over the course of the week. Meanwhile, click here for the full conference schedule and to register.
Pedestrian Hit Near Citi Field on a Game Day Has Died of His Injuries

A pedestrian who was hit just a block from Citi Field a few hours before an August Mets home game by a reckless driver has died of his injuries — the latest crash around the athletic danger zone. Richard Wasley Jr. of Washington Heights was 77. It is unclear...
