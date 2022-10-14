The big news of the day was that the Adams administration is finally taking a razor to New York’s 5 o’clock shadow. As the Times exclusively reported got the handout, starting in April, big black plastic bags of trash will no longer be allowed to be dumped on every sidewalk at 4 p.m., but will have to remain outside of the public realm until 8 p.m. (or 6 p.m. for buildings using containers).

