desert tramp
4d ago
go pound sand and go back to your mother's basement. the wokeness needs to stop. cause go woke, go broke ain't no lie
Reply
21
Crystal godinez
4d ago
why are we giving everything the newer generations everything they whine about? seriously? they are entitled and have an issue about everything. Just tell them no... is that so hard. it is what it is. put your time into something and maybe these things won't bug you so much
Reply
5
Govna
5d ago
Seriously. Get over yourself and spend your energy on a worthy cause.
Reply
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Comments / 21