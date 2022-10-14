Read full article on original website
Monday night prep volleyball - Explorers Senior Night
-0- The Marquette Explorers senior night is set for tonight (MON) against the Collinsville Kahoks. Marquette is in search of win #20 as they go into the home match with a mark of 19-and-12. The Lady Explorers have seven seniors on the 2022 fall roster:. Ryan O'Leary. Shay O'Leary. Olivia...
Frank Ortiz
Frank P. Ortiz, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born January 29, 1933 in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Conception and Elena (Garcia) Ortiz. He retired from Granite City Steel after 42 years of dedicated service as a ladle digger. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Frank had a love for music and enjoyed his days of dancing, he cherished his family and loved get togethers with family and friends, enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee or time spent at the Township Center. He was always looking for a bargain and loved going to garage and estate sales, visits to the Goodwill and was always on a quest to solve the problems of the world. He is survived by two daughters, Elena Saxton of Hazelwood, Missouri and Jennifer (Tom) Schmidt of St. Louis; two grandchildren, William and Christina Saxton; three sisters, Mary (Earl) Thorson of Mounds View, Minnesota, Tresa Ortiz of Granite City and Angie (Rad) Masinelli of Scottsdale, Arizona; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Ortiz; five brothers, Vital, Steve, Jim, Tony and Joe and four sisters, Rica, Annie, Ramona and Linda. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Masses may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Friday Night Fights
Your browser does not support the audio element. Vince Bissey of Requiem Church in Alton talks about a night of discussion about serious topics called Friday Night Fights held at Germania in Alton. The next is Nov. 11 at 7pm.
Jess Pickel
Jess Raymond Pickel, 49, died at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, following a three month valiant battle with lung cancer. He was born on October 14, 1973 in Alton and was the son of Jacob W. and Diana J. (Taylor) Pickel. Jess grew up in Jersey County and graduated with the Class of 1992 from Jersey Community High School.
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow, 62, died at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home, Piasa Manor in Godfrey. Born March 20, 1960 in Alton, and grew up in Bethalto, IL, he was the son of the late James E. and Shirley Ann (Gaither) Winslow and a stepson to Hazel Winslow who survives of Waterloo, NY. Mike was a line worker for Challenge Unlimited. He was a social butterfly who had many friends. Mike loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Elvis Presley and Chinese buffets. Along with his stepmother he is survived by three sisters, Joyce Bowman of Alton, Cathy Curtis (Rob) of Godfrey, and Margaret Haworth (Jonn) of Wood River. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Bowman. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Piasa Manor Group Home, 110 N. Alby Court, Godfrey, IL 62035 or to Special Olympics. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Pontoon Beach teen accused of bringing gun to football game
An 18-year-old Pontoon Beach man is accused of bringing a gun onto the football field at Granite City High School last Friday night. Tommyandre J. McCarter of the 3,800 block of Lake Drive is charged with one count of Unlawful Use of Weapons and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons.
Allan Burney
Allan W. Burney, 64, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on October 8, 1958, in Shipman, IL the son of Claude and Dorothy (Campbell) Burney. Allan worked as a Synchronous Material Flow Coordinator at Ford. He enjoyed spending time with family. Allan...
Myer-Henson engagement
Miranda Myer and Abram Henson Wood River announce their engagement. Miranda is the daughter of Jeff & Mindy Myer, and Abram is the son of David & Sherri Henson. Miranda is a 2012 graduate of Alton High School and a 2022 graduate of Chamberlin University, with masters degree in nursing. She is also a board certified family nurse practitioner. At this time, she works as a nurse in the emergency department at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Raymond Griggs
Raymond Dale Griggs, 67, passed away 8 am, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Bria of Alton. Born July 20, 1955 in Potosi, MO, he was the son of John Raymond and Alice F. (Martin) Griggs. He had worked as a miner for several years. Surviving are a son, Jason Dale...
Donald L. Ott
Donald L. "Don" Ott, 70, passed away 3:05 am, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born March 24, 1952 in Alton, he was the son of Donald E. and Helen (Campbell) Ott. Don had been a driver for Lloyd Lynn Trucking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren...
Jackie Trusty
Jackie R. Trusty, 90, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. Born May 14, 1932 in East Alton, he was the son of Oscar R. and Margie A. (Cole) Trusty. Mr. Trusty served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Christway Church in Godfrey. He retired as a load pusher for Owens Illinois Glass in Alton and then worked at the Godfrey McDonald’s for seven years. On August 6, 1960 he married the former Shirley McClaine in East Alton. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Gregory P. Trusty of Alton and Jonathan Trusty of St. Clair Shore, MI, a grandson, Trevor Trusty, and two step grandchildren, Tyler McDonald and Kaylynn McDonald. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Christway Church in Godfrey. Pastor Steve Pace will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Christway Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Godfrey announces electric aggregation deal
Similar to the deal announced last week for residents in Bethalto, the Village of Godfrey has inked a deal for electric aggregation with Constellation NewEnergy to begin at the start of 2023. While residents are free to choose their own supplier, the mayor of the village suggests sticking with the provider that they just locked in.
Learn to "put your garden to bed"
Pride, Inc. is hoping to kill two birds with one stone this weekend. It is offering an educational opportunity explaining how to prepare your garden for the winter. And it’s being held at Alton’s State House Circle, which needs to be readied for the colder weather. The event...
Linda Smith
Linda Sue Smith, 63, of Shipman, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital. Linda married Kenneth Smith in Carlinville. He survives. She graduated from Southwestern High School and worked at the Medora Truck Stop. She is also survived by two brothers James and Joseph Reece of...
Frighten Brighton is Saturday
One of the first Halloween-themed events of the season will kick off the weekend this Saturday in Brighton starting at 3pm. It's the annual Frighten Brighton Fall Festival at Schneider Ann Park. There are a number of events all with a fall or Halloween theme. Park & Rec Committee Chairman...
Jingle Hike Challenge returns
Cold weather can prompt people to stay inside for most of the holiday season, so HeartLand Conservancy is partnering with the Alpine shop for the fourth annual Jingle Hike Challenge. This challenge is to encourage you to see the beauty of the parks and natural areas even during the winter season.
Patricia Fischer
Patricia Beaty Fischer, 90, died at 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1932 in Alton the daughter of the late Theodore and Lucille (Alexander) Beaty. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. On October 2, 1954 she married Chris Fischer, and he survives. Also surviving are six children: David Fischer (Caroline) of Godfrey, Susan Chappell (Tom) of Alton, Laura Morrissey (Steve) of College Grove, Tn., Nancy Dees (Rick) of Maryville, IL, James Fischer (Cheryl) of Godfrey and Edward Fischer (Marla) of Alton, 15 grandchildren; Danielle Kane (Dan), Sharon Fischer (Ryan), Bobby Fischer (Amy), Michael Chappell (Jen), Samantha Dodson (Corey), Katie Morrissey, Stephen Morrissey (Elizabeth), Patrick Crutcher (Nikki), Joe Crutcher, Catherine Crutcher, Christopher Fischer, Jacob Fischer, Lauren Fischer, Sarah Fischer and Abby Fischer, 15 great grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Therese Schulz of Godfrey, IL. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by an infant grandchild, Emily Grace Fischer, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bernice Beaty, and a brother-in-law, Paul Schulz. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Merrill Huey
Merrill Ray Huey, 85 of Madison, Illinois, passed away on October 13, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Merrill was born June 14, 1937 in Scott County, Missouri, to Simon Peter and Elsie R. (Jennings) Huey. He married Jennie May Humphrey. They owned and operated their own bar and restaurant as well as a convenience store together. He was a Freemason and a member of the Madison County Democratic Party.
Shirley Yocum
Shirley M. Yocum, 87, died at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. She was born March 27, 1935 in Benton, IL the daughter of the late James and Ollie (Martin) Yocum. Shirley was a member of Abundant Church in Alton. She retired from Energy Coating in Alton where she worked as a secretary. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, George Yocum and three sisters, Betty Wilhold, Peggy Grammar and Billie Beets. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Gerald Callaway will officiate. Memorials may be made to Abundant Church of Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneral.com.
Eileen M. Brooks
Born April 29, 1937 in Adams, WI, she was the daughter of Fred A. and Edna M. (Shafman) Gerard. Eileen worked 27 1/2 years for Owens-IL Glass Company before retiring. She later worked in the cafeteria for the Wood River-Hartford School District #15 as well as Bethalto Hardee's. She married...
