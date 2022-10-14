Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens return home after a two-game weekend road trip to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. The Habs are looking for a reversal of fortunes after dropping both games of their back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. After falling 3-0 to the Red Wings in their home opener on Friday, Montreal lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital on Saturday.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The home opening win over the New York Rangers provided a big boost for the Winnipeg Jets, but the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch that sees the Jets play six of their next eight games away from home, with the first stop coming in Dallas against the Stars.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NHL
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIG REASON WHY WE WON TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Golden Knights. "When we're on, we're a really good team. Still haven't played a full 60. Played a sloppy first, took charge in the second and played well the rest of the game." ON PLAY OF LUCIC, ROONEY &...
NHL
Madison Square Garden set standard for NHL arenas in 1926
Larger crowds helped spur League's growth, expansion. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler zeroes in on the construction of a massive new arena which would have a...
NHL
Practice Report | Lyubushkin day to day with injury
EDMONTON - Ilya Lyubushkin is day to day after exiting Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers with an injury, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Lyubushkin completed his final shift of the second period with 10:45 remaining. He returned for one 23-second shift to begin the third period but did not play after that.
NHL
Vrana of Red Wings to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
TORONTO/NEW YORK - The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
NHL
BLOG: Dickinson Finding Role with New Team
Head coach Luke Richardson describes Dickinson's role as a player who creates speed and causes havoc for his opponents. After helping the Blackhawks secure their first victory against San Jose on Saturday night, Jason Dickinson is begining to find his role on his new team, and is his new city.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Kick Off Season with Four Nights of Festivities
Special events and fanfare surrounding the first home games of the season. Chicago Blackhawks hockey returns to the United Center this week, kicking off the team's 2022-23 home slate. The team is thrilled to offer several special events and festivities throughout the month to celebrate another exciting season together. October...
NHL
Kuznetsov to have hearing for actions in Capitals game
Center facing discipline for high sticking against Canucks defenseman Burroughs. Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Washington Capitals center is facing discipline for high sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Monday. The incident occurred behind the Canucks net at...
NHL
Jets announce 2023 Town Takeover finalists
Fans can vote for Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville to win this year's event!. WINNIPEG, October 18, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets have narrowed down their 2023 Town Takeover potential hosts to Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville after receiving submissions from rural Manitoba communities hoping to host the Jets Town Takeover event on April 11, 2023.
NHL
Flyers claim forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers also announced the club has loaned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
NHL
On the Bright Side | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Andy Greene's fond farewell, Alex Holtz's first NHL goal and Ondrej Palat's big investment, Amanda Stein has it covered in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Two games down, eighty to go. Yes, it has not been the ideal start to a season, but as captain Nico Hischier will remind...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 19
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 91 - Sean Monahan. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 28 - Christian Dvorak 11 - Brendan Gallagher. 27...
NHL
10/18 FINAL - Kings 4, Predators 3 (SO)
Comeback Kings strike late thanks to Mr. October, aka Matt Roy, win in shootout. After needing overtime to defeat the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night, the Kings faced a tough back-to-back tilt on Tuesday. Going up against a rested Nashville Predators team, the Kings needed all 60 minutes of regulation and more to come out victorious in Smashville.
