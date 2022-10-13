Read full article on original website
Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 15th)
11 soldiers dead, 15 wounded at training facility, according to Russian Ministry of Defense, midterm races heat up nationwide with Georgia in the spotlight, test website for student debt relief application launched.Oct. 16, 2022.
‘Their plan is to literally kill people’: Newly released emails show Secret Service was aware of plans for violence on Jan 6
Emails and messages among members of the US Secret Service at least 10 days before the attack on the US Capitol reveal that the agency was well aware of violent threats and plans to occupy the halls of Congress, according to the House select committee investigating the assault. A Secret...
Michael Fanone, officer brutally injured in Capitol riot, says Lindsey Graham suggested shooting protesters "in the head"
Michael Fanone, the DC Metropolitan Police officer who almost died defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, suffered burns, a heart attack and traumatic brain injuries after insurrectionists assaulted him that day. He got an electrical shock on his neck, and was beaten with a flagpole. Fanone has since...
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Michael Fanone told Rolling Stone he knew shortly after testifying about being assaulted on January 6 that his law enforcement career was over.
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
Founder of far-right Oath Keepers warned of a 'bloody war' ahead of the US Capitol riot, court hears
Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers' leader, warned of unrest if Trump didn't seize the 2020 election, a Washington DC court heard.
WATCH: Greg Abbott buses more immigrants to Kamala Harris's DC home
Another bus dropped off immigrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris's home in Washington this week, part of an effort by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to give the Biden administration a small glimpse into the impact of mass immigrant releases in border communities. Approximately 50 people exited a bus...
Scott Walker sees ‘a lot of similarities’ between Jan. 6 and 2011 Wisconsin protests
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., tells Meet the Press Reports that he saw “a lot of similarities” between the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the weeks-long protests at the Wisconsin state capitol back in 2011. During a broader discussion about polarization in Wisconsin for the...
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says abortion should be ‘up to the states’
Republicans and Democrats hone in on Senate races in key battleground states. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns reports on her interviews with both Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster reports on the latest in Wisconsin, Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein previews the Senate debate in Georgia and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston has the latest on the silver state.Oct. 14, 2022.
Video shows Nancy Pelosi on January 6 talking to Mike Pence, who was still in a garage under the Capitol: 'Don't let anybody know where you are'
Pelosi said she worried about Pence still being in the Capitol building, and advised him to keep his location secret.
Oath Keeper testifies that weapons cache was prepared ahead of Jan. 6
Terry Cummings, a member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, told a jury on Wednesday that members had put together a large weapons cache in a Virginia hotel room the night before rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cummings, a 21-year military veteran from Oregon who has not been charged with a crime, was in Washington on the day of the attack and testified in court after receiving a subpoena. The weapons cache is a key component of the Justice Department's case against Oath Keepers leadership, including founder Stewart Rhodes and codefendants Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica...
Dramatic video shows Pelosi, Schumer making urgent calls on Jan. 6
Never-before-seen footage presented at Thursday’s Jan. 6 select committee hearing shows Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) making urgent calls from secure locations during the Capitol riot. “We have got to … finish the proceedings or else they will have a complete victory,” Pelosi...
Analysis: Early voting passes 1 million vote mark for midterms
Over 1 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald and the United States Election Project. In an interview on "The Chuck ToddCast," McDonald said that early turnout so far in 2022 was higher than usual for...
Oath Keepers leader was in touch with US Secret Service in late 2020, former Oath Keeper testifies
A former North Carolina leader of the Oath Keepers testified Thursday that he believed Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the organization, was in touch with a Secret Service agent in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told...
Secret Service met with Oath Keepers before January 6, official confirms
Secret Service agents met with members of the right-wing extremist Oath Keepers group prior to the violent January 6 insurrection, according to a report.A Secret Service spokesperson told CNN that the agency had contact with the extremist group, whose founder and other members are currently on trial, as part of its standard intelligence-gathering duties.The official told CNN that members of the extremist group had occasionally reached out to the agency regarding items that they were allowed to bring to rallies.“We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” Secret Service...
Third-party candidate upends race for governor in reliably blue Oregon
The last time Oregon voters elected a Republican governor, the top song in the U.S. was Men at Work's “Who Can It Be Now," E.T. was dominating the box office, and Diet Coke and Bud Light had just hit the shelves for the first time. But now, a competitive...
Michael Cohen: Trump’s 14-page letter defending response to Capitol attack is ‘insane’
Former President Trump defended his response to the attack on the Capitol a day after the January 6th Committee voted to subpoena him. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen says “he’s not showing up under any circumstance.”Oct. 14, 2022.
'Till' lays bare a palpable fear of Black mothers in white America
The story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy kidnapped and brutally murdered in Mississippi by two white men before they dumped his body in the Tallahatchie River in 1955, is not new. That level of racist vileness has been experienced by victims who came before and after the bright-eyed Chicago boy’s time, echoing recently in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
CNN Exclusive: New footage shows congressional leadership at Fort McNair on January 6, scrambling to save the US Capitol
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election.
