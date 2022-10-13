ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 15th)

11 soldiers dead, 15 wounded at training facility, according to Russian Ministry of Defense, midterm races heat up nationwide with Georgia in the spotlight, test website for student debt relief application launched.Oct. 16, 2022.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Greg Abbott buses more immigrants to Kamala Harris's DC home

Another bus dropped off immigrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris's home in Washington this week, part of an effort by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to give the Biden administration a small glimpse into the impact of mass immigrant releases in border communities. Approximately 50 people exited a bus...
NBC News

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says abortion should be ‘up to the states’

Republicans and Democrats hone in on Senate races in key battleground states. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns reports on her interviews with both Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster reports on the latest in Wisconsin, Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein previews the Senate debate in Georgia and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston has the latest on the silver state.Oct. 14, 2022.
CBS San Francisco

Oath Keeper testifies that weapons cache was prepared ahead of Jan. 6

Terry Cummings, a member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, told a jury on Wednesday that members had put together a large weapons cache in a Virginia hotel room the night before rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cummings, a 21-year military veteran from Oregon who has not been charged with a crime, was in Washington on the day of the attack and testified in court after receiving a subpoena. The weapons cache is a key component of the Justice Department's case against Oath Keepers leadership, including founder Stewart Rhodes and codefendants Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica...
The Independent

Secret Service met with Oath Keepers before January 6, official confirms

Secret Service agents met with members of the right-wing extremist Oath Keepers group prior to the violent January 6 insurrection, according to a report.A Secret Service spokesperson told CNN that the agency had contact with the extremist group, whose founder and other members are currently on trial, as part of its standard intelligence-gathering duties.The official told CNN that members of the extremist group had occasionally reached out to the agency regarding items that they were allowed to bring to rallies.“We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” Secret Service...
NBC News

'Till' lays bare a palpable fear of Black mothers in white America

The story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy kidnapped and brutally murdered in Mississippi by two white men before they dumped his body in the Tallahatchie River in 1955, is not new. That level of racist vileness has been experienced by victims who came before and after the bright-eyed Chicago boy’s time, echoing recently in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
CNN

CNN Exclusive: New footage shows congressional leadership at Fort McNair on January 6, scrambling to save the US Capitol

Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election.
NBC News

NBC News

