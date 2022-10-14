ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking

In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
Florida man arrested for voting: ‘What is wrong with this state?’

Even after Florida Republicans approved a series of wildly unnecessary voter suppression measures last year, in the wake of a flawless statewide elections process in 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis said it wasn’t enough. He also needed a new state office dedicated to pursuing election crimes, which would enjoy a generous, taxpayer-funded budget to pursue a problem that didn’t appear to exist in any meaningful way.
