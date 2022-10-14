ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free cosmetic procedures help domestic violence survivors regain identities

By Marybel Gonzalez
 5 days ago

Free cosmetic procedures help domestic violence survivors regain identities 03:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For many survivors of domestic violence, the pain and trauma associated with their experience never goes away.

But one local surgeon is hoping to help them heal – at least physically – by offering free cosmetic procedures.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, the initiative is helping survivors regain their identities.

"How could somebody you love just do this?" said one woman, Jessica.

It's a question that has been on Jessica's mind for years – and one that she hasn't been able to answer.

"In November 2019, I was dating this guy. We we're in bed with my child, who was 2 at the time," she said, "and out of nowhere, we were watching a movie - he randomly just attacked me."

The attack was so brutal that it left Jessica unrecognizable.

"He started strangling me and beating me. I lost consciousness five times. My head went through the drywall," she said. "He broke my nose, caused me to have over 27 stitches on my face - because my teeth went through my lip here and here, and my teeth went through my chin."

The violent assault required years of recovery.

"I hated smiling. It hurt. I didn't want to smile," Jessica said. "I look at myself trying to get ready, and it's like this is a daily reminder of this guy that tried to dispose of my life in front of my child."

So Jessica decided to do something about it. She connected online with Maribel García, the founder of Break the Silence Foundation – an organization based in Berwyn and focused on domestic violence survivors' advocacy.

García is a survivor herself.

"I tell them, you know, allow me to take your hand and walk through this desert with you," she said.

Through her organization, García helps survivors like Jessica with resources like Face to Face , a nationwide project that provides victims of assault free cosmetic procedures to help them heal physically.

"When they're ready, then we work with the outside," García said.

Dr. Benjamin Caughlin is the plastic surgeon doing the work in Chicago.

"It's one of those things that can be really profound for the patient - even the smallest benefit or the smallest change we're able to make," he said.

Dr. Caughlin has been working with Jessica for more than a year now – eliminating the scar tissue on her face that she still struggles with due to her violent attack.

"I'm just one spoke in the wheel of making things better," Caughlin said.

Those small changes have helped Jessica regain her power and her identity.

"I don't want to see that anymore. I don't want to see his mark on me anymore," she said, "and I think it's important because it's like, you don't want those reminders. You want to be able to move forward and get over that. I think that helps close that door."

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is help available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (800) 799-SAFE .

