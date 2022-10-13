ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation International News

EU and ASEAN Sign First Bloc-to-Bloc Open Skies Agreement

Eight years after signaling their intent to forge closer air transport relations in part to counter a loss of traffic via the mega hubs in the Persian Gulf, representatives of the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA) on Monday in Bali, Indonesia. The CATA marks the world’s first open skies agreement agreed between two economic blocs and sets “a significant milestone in world aviation history,” noted ASEAN secretary-general Dato Lim Jock Hoi.
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power

Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.
Axios

What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule

Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
profarmer.com

Xi Jinping Speech to Party Congress Aggressive, Leaving no Doubts About Taiwan

NYT poll shows swing to GOP candidates | Biden to unveil efforts to lower gas prices. China’s Communist Party plenum began Sunday, President Biden promises an action plan this week on high gas prices, and election campaigns get closer to the final votes on Nov. 8. The new leadership...
US News and World Report

China Says It Reserves Right to Use Force Over Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday. Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy