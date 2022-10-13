Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Aviation International News
EU and ASEAN Sign First Bloc-to-Bloc Open Skies Agreement
Eight years after signaling their intent to forge closer air transport relations in part to counter a loss of traffic via the mega hubs in the Persian Gulf, representatives of the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA) on Monday in Bali, Indonesia. The CATA marks the world’s first open skies agreement agreed between two economic blocs and sets “a significant milestone in world aviation history,” noted ASEAN secretary-general Dato Lim Jock Hoi.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
Survivor of China's forced labour camps launches legal bid to stop British shops selling clothes made from cotton harvested by Uighur slaves
A survivor of China’s forced labour camps is bringing a legal case to stop clothes made from cotton harvested by Uighur slaves being sold on British high streets. Lawyers claim that brands including Gap UK, Moss Bros, Levi Strauss and Sports Direct may be inadvertently stocking the garments. The companies deny this.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power
Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
The most powerful man in China since Mao: Xi Jinping is on the brink of total power
This week in Beijing, Xi Jinping will preside over one of his country’s great shows of political theatre and seal a long-planned political triumph, consolidating his power and extending his rule. The Chinese Communist party is poised to formally hand Xi another five years as party boss, and therefore...
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
China's Communist party congress opens with Xi Jinping calling for military growth
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China's most influential figure in decades spoke as the party opened a congress that was...
German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'
BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.
Japan warned people to 'seek shelter immediately' after North Korea fired a missile toward the east following a spate of launch tests
Japan's Disaster and Crisis Management Information said in a later tweet that the missile had since passed over the Pacific Ocean.
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
International Business Times
Amid Tensions In South China Sea, Xi Jinping Indicates PLA Needs To Win Regional Wars
Amid Beijing's high-pitching rabble-rousing over Taiwan and rising tensions in the entire South China Sea region, Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed the military role as a strategic tool for achieving the ideological goal of national rejuvenation saying that the use of military power needs to be normalized to win regional wars.
Xi Jinping refuses to rule out force to take Taiwan and mentions security 89 times ahead of becoming leader for life
XI Jinping has refused to rule out force to take Taiwan and unify the island with mainland China. Addressing the congress of China’s ruling Communist Party, in which he is widely expected to win a third leadership term, Xi emphasised national security mentioning it a record 89 times. The...
N. Korea Missile Soars Over Japan For The 1st Time in 5 Years This Past Tuesday- US and S. Korea Launch Their Missiles
Recently N. Korea is stated to have recklessly launched missiles "further than ever on Tuesday as it soared over Japan- the first N. Korea missile to do so for five years." Once this occurred, Japan needed a warning from officials. [i]
profarmer.com
Xi Jinping Speech to Party Congress Aggressive, Leaving no Doubts About Taiwan
NYT poll shows swing to GOP candidates | Biden to unveil efforts to lower gas prices. China’s Communist Party plenum began Sunday, President Biden promises an action plan this week on high gas prices, and election campaigns get closer to the final votes on Nov. 8. The new leadership...
US News and World Report
China Says It Reserves Right to Use Force Over Taiwan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday. Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a...
Comments / 0