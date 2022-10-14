VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) More than 400 schools across Indiana will receive funding from the Secured Schools Safety Grant program, including schools right here at home. The Vigo County School Corporation and the Saint Patrick School of Terre Haute Deanery will see a chunk of the money that is meant to help increase safety and security in schools.

