hi99.com
New audible signal crossing installed in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new addition to downtown Terre Haute is expected to improve accessibility for people who are visually impaired. The city on Friday introduced a new audible signal crossing at the intersection of 7th Street and Wabash Avenue. People can push a button to hear...
Vigo County Schools receive $154,000 to increase safety
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) More than 400 schools across Indiana will receive funding from the Secured Schools Safety Grant program, including schools right here at home. The Vigo County School Corporation and the Saint Patrick School of Terre Haute Deanery will see a chunk of the money that is meant to help increase safety and security in schools.
Graduation day for inmates at local correctional facility
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Friday marked an important milestone for dozens of offenders at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle. The prison held a graduation ceremony for inmates who completed several education opportunities provided by Ivy Tech. Programs included HiSet, as well as career and technical training. Christopher...
