Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
Stabbing suspect arrested after hourslong standoff at Phoenix business
PHOENIX – A man accused of stabbing his boss at work Monday was arrested after an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Kendis Randles, 28, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police said they were called to...
Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses.
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself into police, telling them he did it to burn the roof rats that were talking to him. On Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Christopher Hamilton, turned...
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole. Brock Salveson was killed on Thursday when a traffic pole he was unloading fell on him. His family is looking for answers on what happened.
Officer assaulted while investigating shooting in west Phoenix; man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say one of their officers was assaulted while investigating a shooting in west Phoenix early Monday morning. Authorities say they were called out to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 5 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. As officers were investigating, another man pulled up and allegedly assaulted an officer. Police say that man was detained using less-lethal force. The victim was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t said if the man who allegedly assaulted the officer is connected to the original shooting.
Suspect in custody after stabbing leads to standoff at west Phoenix workplace
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is now in custody after reportedly stabbing someone at a west Phoenix automotive warehouse Monday morning. It happened just before 8 a.m. near 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road at a Kem Krest. When officers arrived at the warehouse, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers evacuated the building, and witnesses at the scene told officers that the man had been stabbed inside the warehouse.
Man arrested after causing deadly car crash in February
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested months after he reportedly caused a deadly car crash in Tempe in February. Michael Butler, 40, surrendered to police on Friday in Glendale, months after the crash happened. According to court papers, Butler was speeding down S. Rural Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Tempe police say he was driving 73 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone when he crashed into the passenger side of a pickup truck.
Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot, and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.
Suspect arrested after assaulting deputy in Estrella Village: MCSO
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who pointed a gun at people before assaulting a deputy has been arrested. According to MCSO, deputies responded on Oct. 16 to a home near 70th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a person "acting erratic and pointing a gun at people near the area."
1-year-old who drowned in bathtub in Phoenix was reportedly left alone by mother’s boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the 1-year-old girl who died after being pulled out of a bathtub at a Phoenix apartment was left alone by her mother’s boyfriend on Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police arrived at the complex near 27th and Glenrosa avenues around 3:30 p.m. and found the man doing CPR on the girl. Investigators learned that he was watching the baby and her three siblings.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
