PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say one of their officers was assaulted while investigating a shooting in west Phoenix early Monday morning. Authorities say they were called out to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 5 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. As officers were investigating, another man pulled up and allegedly assaulted an officer. Police say that man was detained using less-lethal force. The victim was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t said if the man who allegedly assaulted the officer is connected to the original shooting.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO