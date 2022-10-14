Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
Deontay Wilder & fiancee Telli Swift talk special ringwalk and endeavors
In this FanSided exclusive, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder discusses surprise music video while his fiancee Telli Swift goes into Boxing WAGS and new fragrance, D’Telli. Heavyweight Boxing returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, as FOX PPV hosts a night that will feature some intriguing matchups but...
MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
Deontay Wilder blasts out Helenius in first to roar back into title picture
Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder vs. Helenius – Live results from New York
Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results below of the action on the Wilder-Helenius card. In the chief support bout, former IBF 168-lb champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) got back to his winning ways by knocking Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round. Plant, 30, knocked out the 37-year-old Dirrell with a left hook in the ninth round. While Dirrell was down, Plant acted like he was digging a grave. The fight had been competitive up until the knockout. Plant, the younger guy, was getting the better of the action with his silky movies, but it wasn’t overly impressive stuff. The fight was a WBC super middleweight title eliminator, which makes Plant the mandatory to champion Canelo Alvarez. If Canelo wants an excuse to continue to swerve Dmitry Bivol, he’s got one now. With that said, it’s questionable whether the boxing public would be all that interested in seeing Canelo and Plant fight again at this point. It will be up to Canelo if he wants to fight the easy mark Plant rather than Bivol or shudder the thought, David Benavidez.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight
Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard results from Barclays Center
World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder...
BoxingNews24.com
Results / Photos: Caleb Plant Scores Highlight-Reel KO Over Anthony Dirrell
Former super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel one-punch knockout over former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round of their WBC 168-pound title eliminator. “This win felt good,” said Plant. “You’ve...
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Goosen impressed with how Deontay Wilder looks at 214
By Robert Segal: Trainer Joe Goosen really likes how Deontay Wilder has trimmed down to 214 lbs for his fight against Robert Helenius this Saturday night. Goosen notes that Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has always been at his best when his weight was low, around 214 & 215. In Wilder’s last two fights against Tyson Fury, he’s gone away from that, choosing to bulk up to the 230s, which slowed him down and impacted his cardio negatively.
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, preview, expert picks
It has been over 1,000 days since Deontay Wilder stepped into a boxing ring to face an opponent other than Tyson Fury. On Saturday, the former WBC heavyweight champion looks to move past the Fury saga when he faces Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (9 p.m. ET, FOX PPV).
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe
Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
worldboxingnews.net
‘Deontay Wilder’s power similar to Lamon Brewster, Samuel Peter’
Robert Helenius claims Deontay Wilder will punch similarly to two former heavyweight champions, Lamon Brewster and Samuel Peter. Helenius battles Wilder in the main event this Saturday night on the back of two wins over Adam Kownacki. Fans will pack the Barclays Center in New York for the clash as...
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Scorecard from New York
World Boxing News provides a live WBN scorecard for the Wilder vs Helenius WBC heavyweight title eliminator event. The FOX Sports PPV main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius fighting in New York. Wilder has to put back-to-back defeats against Tyson Fury behind him. Helenius...
Sporting News
What is Deontay Wilder fighting for? 'The People's Champion' sounds off ahead of Robert Helenius heavyweight boxing showdown
Over the years, Deontay Wilder’s name and power became the stuff of legend. His dangerous knockout percentage resulted in multiple opponents dropping to the canvas. The former WBC heavyweight champion had it all until he didn’t. Now, he is ready to start the next chapter of his career.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder wants Oleksandr Usyk or Andy Ruiz Jr next
By Huck Allen: Fresh off his first round knockout of a woefully overmatched Robert Helenius last Saturday night, Deontay Wilder now says he wants to fight for a world title against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk or battle Andy Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. Unfortunately, it seems obvious that...
BoxingNews24.com
Calling Claressa “Tex-Rex” Shields the Best is a Stretch?
By Ken Hissner: Yes, Claressa Shields may be the best female today but the greatest of all times, as they kept saying Saturday. That’s an insult to Lucia “The Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, 17-0 with 14 stoppages, and Ann “Brown Sugar” Wolfe, 24-1 with 16 stoppages.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade wants Caleb Plant next, calls him out
By Dan Ambrose: Demetrius Andrade has called out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant for a fight following his ninth round knockout victory over Anthony Dirrell (34-3-2,25 KOs) last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s unlikely Plant will agree to fight Andrade because it would be...
BoxingNews24.com
Preview: Shields vs. Marshall & Mayer vs. Baumgardner tonight on ESPN
By Sam Volz: IBF, WBA & WBC women’s middleweight champion Claressa Shields weighed in at 159.3 lbs on Friday for his undisputed clash against WBO champ Savannah Marshall for Saturday’s fight at the O2 Arena in London, England. Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) weighed in at 159.3 lbs. The...
