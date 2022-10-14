Read full article on original website
Voter guide: What you need to know about Connecticut’s 2022 elections
Voters across Connecticut will go to the polls Nov. 8 to cast ballots in a number of races, including those that will decide Connecticut’s next governor and races that could impact control of Congress. Ballots will vary depending on where you live and also include a number of local...
Politics chat: Biden visits Oregon and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate
President Biden made his second visit to Oregon this year, even though it's not usually considered a battleground state. That's because an unusual three-way race for the state's governor is endangering the Democrats' customary hold on the office. Joining us to talk politics, as she does most Sunday mornings, is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
Week in politics: Georgia Senate debate; Jan 6. committee decision to subpoena Trump
Joined now by NPR's senior editor and correspondent, Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: Ron, what difference do debates make these days? There's so many different options for people to screen, entertainment as well as politics.
What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process
Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
Since 2020, Georgia has restored old voting restrictions and added new ones
We're going to start today in Georgia for several reasons. It has two of the most competitive statewide races taking place in the country right now for governor and for the U.S. Senate. That contest had its one and only debate last night, and we'll have more on that in a minute. Also, Georgia was one of the most consequential states in the 2020 election when both U.S. Senate seats flipped from Republican to Democrat and President Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in nearly 30 years. And you might remember that former President Trump was so desperate to claim victory there that he made the now-infamous call demanding that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find thousands of votes to overturn Biden's victory.
kcur.org
Voters to decide whether Missouri National Guard should be its own state department
In Missouri, the National Guard is part of the Department of Public Safety, but depending on how voters respond to Amendment 5 on the Nov. 8 ballot, that could change. A "yes" vote on Amendment 5 means the adjutant general, who commands the National Guard and is appointed by the governor, would become a member of the governor's cabinet.
In congressional debate, Himes, Stevenson sound off on abortion access, soaring education costs
The two candidates for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District agree that it’s important to protect access to abortion. But during a debate Thursday night in Norwalk, Republican challenger Jayme Stevenson said incumbent Democrat Jim Himes hasn’t done enough to codify Roe v. Wade protections in federal law. “If...
AZFamily
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS
Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat
The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political lines and made the seat one of the most evenly split in the nation. Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reports. BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat because...
bulletin-news.com
School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not
If Minnesota students are attending substandard, racially divided schools, can the state declare “Oops, that was an accident” and overlook the issue? This legal challenge shouldn’t require legal assistance. That might not make sense. But that’s precisely how it functions, according to a recent court ruling.
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from National Transportation Research...
Recap: Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker face off in debate
The race in Georgia could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Last night in Savannah, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faced off against Republican Herschel Walker - the only debate between the two before the election - and as expected, the debate got sharp. Here's Senator Warnock. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
abc17news.com
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
Ahead of the midterms, Biden takes to the road to tout Democratic successes
President Biden heads to Oregon today, the third day of his biggest campaign trip yet, ahead of the midterms. Where he's going and what he's talking about says a lot about how his party is approaching these upcoming elections. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is traveling with Biden and joins us now from Los Angeles. Hi, Tam.
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
mprnews.org
In feisty debate, Craig and Kistner display deep policy divide
Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
fox9.com
Ellison, Schultz clash on crime and abortion in first debate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz met Friday for their first debate, putting the spotlight on violent crime and abortion in a spirited yet substantive meeting. Ellison and Schultz sat at separate tables on stage at St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater, which...
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
Black bear euthanized after attacking child, Connecticut environmental officials say
A black bear was euthanized after attacking a 10-year-old, Connecticut environmental officials said. Around 11 a.m. Sunday, state police and state environmental police responded to an incident in Morris in western Connecticut in which a black bear had attacked a boy. The boy was taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford...
