Connecticut Public

Politics chat: Biden visits Oregon and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate

President Biden made his second visit to Oregon this year, even though it's not usually considered a battleground state. That's because an unusual three-way race for the state's governor is endangering the Democrats' customary hold on the office. Joining us to talk politics, as she does most Sunday mornings, is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
OREGON STATE
Bring Me The News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Connecticut Public

Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process

Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Public

Since 2020, Georgia has restored old voting restrictions and added new ones

We're going to start today in Georgia for several reasons. It has two of the most competitive statewide races taking place in the country right now for governor and for the U.S. Senate. That contest had its one and only debate last night, and we'll have more on that in a minute. Also, Georgia was one of the most consequential states in the 2020 election when both U.S. Senate seats flipped from Republican to Democrat and President Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in nearly 30 years. And you might remember that former President Trump was so desperate to claim victory there that he made the now-infamous call demanding that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find thousands of votes to overturn Biden's victory.
GEORGIA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS

Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
ARIZONA STATE
mprnews.org

In feisty debate, Craig and Kistner display deep policy divide

Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Ellison, Schultz clash on crime and abortion in first debate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz met Friday for their first debate, putting the spotlight on violent crime and abortion in a spirited yet substantive meeting. Ellison and Schultz sat at separate tables on stage at St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans

California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
MINNESOTA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

