BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell speaks after knockout loss to Caleb Plant
By Allan Fox: Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell took to social media on Monday to congratulate ‘Sweethands’ Caleb Plant for his ninth round knockout victory last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 37-year-old Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) admits that he...
BoxingNews24.com
Fights that need to happen in 2023: Crawford – Spence, Wilder – Ruiz, Gervonta – Ryan & Benavidez – Plant
By Sean Jones: In 2023, four excellent fights must happen involving top fighters from 4 weight classes. Whether any of these contests take place will depend on the promoters, networks, and to a lesser extent, the fighters. This year, there weren’t any great fights that took place in the popular...
BoxingNews24.com
The next king of the heavyweights
By Gav Duthie: We probably only have two years at the most to get fights between top heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua. We have had five so far, but most of them haven’t faced each other. Given the age of them all, we won’t see them for long. It will hopefully be an exciting couple of years, but after that, who takes over? Who will be the champions when these four retire?
BoxingNews24.com
IBF to order Gennadiy Golovkin to defend against Esquiva Falcao
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin will reportedly be ordered to defend his IBF middleweight title against his mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) has a big decision to make whether to hold onto his IBF title, as he’s already been ordered to defend against his WBA mandatory Erislandy Lara.
BoxingNews24.com
Malik Scott wants Deontay Wilder to fight Joshua or Usyk, not Ruiz
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott says he ONLY wants Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next for the ‘Bronze Bomber,’ not Andy Ruiz Jr. Malik says he has no problems with Ruiz, but he only wants the biggest fights for Deontay, and he feels that Andy doesn’t make the grade.
BoxingNews24.com
Can George Kambosos Jr come back from loss to Devin Haney?
By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr suffered his second defeat at the hands of Devin Haney last Saturday night in their much-anticipated rematch. There are now fans wondering if ‘The Emperor’ will be able to come back from this latest career setback. The way that Kambosos was talking...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin close to being finalized for Nov.26th
By Charles Brun: Dillian ‘The Bodysnatcher’ Whyte and #13 WBO fringe contender Jermaine Franklin are reportedly nearly finalized for November 26th. Franklin, 28, is a fighter that has been mentioned as a possibility for Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) for some time after his fight with Otto Wallin fell through.
BoxingNews24.com
Does Caleb Plant deserve Canelo Alvarez rematch after beating Dirrell?
By Allan Fox: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant wants a rematch with undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez after stopping Anthony Dirrell in the ninth round last Saturday night. The idea was that ‘Sweethands’ Plant was supposed to fight Jermall Charlo or David Benavidez next, if successful in his tune-up...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder beats Andy Ruiz says Chris Arreola
By Dan Ambrose: Chris Arreola says former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will beat Andy Ruiz Jr if the two face each other next. Arreola feels that Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) is easy to hit, and with Wilder’s power, he will knock him out. Last year, Arreola lost a 12 round unanimous decision to Ruiz, but he had him down in the second round and hurt.
BoxingNews24.com
Why Are Welters moving to 154 & Middles to 168?
By Ken Hissner: In the super middleweight division Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 58-2-2 with 39 stoppages from Guadalajara, Mexico, became WBA champion in December of 2018, stopping Rocky Fielding, 27-1, in 3 rounds at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York. Alvarez added the WBC title in December...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Canelo Alvarez: “I can hurt him”
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he will “hurt” Canelo Alvarez when he finally gets his shot to fight for the title at 168. If the WBC is never going to order the fight, or if Canelo chooses that he’s going to swerve Benavidez indefinitely, there’s no way he’s going to get the chance to hurt the golden-haired superstar.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell
By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Should Caleb Plant have been forced to cut his beard?
By Allan Fox: Caleb Plant was allowed to box with a full beard that appeared to elongate his head for his fight last Saturday night against Anthony Dirrell in New York. Like this writer, Teddy Atlas wonders why the New York commission didn’t say something about the length of the former IBF super middleweight champion Plant’s beard, as it appeared to be at least three inches in length or perhaps longer.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson wants lightweight tournament to decide #1
By Craig Page: Shakur Stevenson is calling for a lightweight tournament to decide who is the #1 fighter in the weight class. Here’s the thing. Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) wants all the fighters that compete in the tournament to be paid “a lot of money for each fight.”
BoxingNews24.com
Katie Taylor set to defend undisputed lightweight crown against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal
By Vince Dwriter: After participating in an epic battle approximately six months ago, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor will return to the ring to face undefeated challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) on October 29 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, live on DAZN. The year 2022 has...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez wants Caleb Plant fight in May
By Allan Fox: David Benavidez believes he’s going to be fighting Caleb Plant in May after he takes care of Jose Uzcategui first in January. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says he was surprised to see Plant’s fight against Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night being called a WBC super middleweight title eliminator, as he’d already earned that distinction last year and had also won the interim WBC 168-lb title.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo’s trainer comments on Caleb Plant’s knockout of Dirrell
By Allan Fox: Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso reacted to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe saying today that Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will be ready to defeat Canelo Alvarez after working with new trainer Breadman Edwards for another fight. In response to Ellerbe’s comment, Reynoso said, “Good joke,”...
BoxingNews24.com
Erislandy Lara vs. Danny García a possibility
By Craig Page: Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia and WBA ‘regular’ middleweight champ Erislandy Lara are being discussed. With the 39-year-old Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) with potentially a lot of time to kill now that IBF/WBA Super World champion Gennadiy Golovkin being ordered to defend against his is IBF mandatory Esquiva Falcao, that frees the Cuban talent up to face Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia next.
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Espinoza says Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is “very close”
By Robert Segal: Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza is saying once again that the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is “very close” to being done. The TV networks need to be worked out before the Tank-Ryan fight is a done deal, says Espinoza. With Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) fighting on Showtime and Ryan Garcia on DAZN, it doesn’t benefit either network for them to share the fight.
