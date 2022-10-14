Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Movement in state media poll
Entering the final week of the regular season, area teams took a hit in this week’s state media poll. North Fremont, which had been No. 1 in 2A earlier this season, dropped out of the top 5 in the state poll after losing last week’s game at Firth. Firth reentered the poll at No. 5.
Smith, Lalani
Lalani Ossmen Smith was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on February 2, 1966, to Arthur and Carol Ossmen. Lalani's courageous battle against Metastatic Breast Cancer began in December of 2017. Surrounded by family and friends, she passed away from complications of her disease on September 28, 2022, in Richland, Washington at the age of 56. Raised in Lewisville, Idaho, Lalani graduated from Rigby High School with the Class of 1984. After a few years away, selling shoes on Cannery Row in Monterey, California, she returned home to settle down and do the same, working for Macy's. Her plans changed unexpectedly when she met her soulmate in the summer of 1992 and spent the next 22 years as an ever-supportive Navy wife for her husband James. While living in Silverdale, Washington, they welcomed their only son, Alexander, to the world in 1995. Trading the west coast for the east coast and retail for childcare, Lalani and family moved to Summerville, South Carolina and then to Yorktown, Virginia. Life after the military began in 2015 with a brief stop in Port Byron, Illinois before returning to the Pacific Northwest in 2017. Lalani treated everyone she encountered like family, an instant friend to all. A kind word and disarming smile was her way into your heart. A second mom to your kids and a doting grandmother to your grandkids, Lalani brought happiness to the world with the gift of her time and generosity. Her greatest joy was going home to Idaho and orchestrating family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her father, who died in 2001. She is survived by her husband and son, by her mother Carol, her sisters Leslie and Linda, and brothers Douglas and David, in-laws William, Connie, Kellye and Jason, along with many nieces, nephews and close, life-long friends. As she wished to have her ashes scattered below a newly planted lilac tree, the Celebration of Life and Memorial will be in the spring of 2023 at a service held at the family home in Lewisville, Idaho. Lalani Smith.
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked car repossession crew with knife
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car. The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck.
Dubois community holds benefit for injured resident
DUBOIS — The flocks of flamingos that came to land in Clark County have flown away. Clark County Bobcat JV and Varsity volleyball ladies had a great time flocking homes with the pink plastic birds. Coach Michelle Ames had a surprise one morning last week when one of the two flocks landed in her yard. She said that flock came to Dubois from its time in Spencer. “They got me good,” Michelle said. She also said, “It is one of best and most fun fundraisers that our sports team does.” Our volleyball teams need a new net and referee stand. As their season is ending, they are looking forward to having new equipment to use next year.
In Brief
Rigby Urban Renewal AgencyRIGBY — The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency will not hold their regular meeting on Oct. 20. Instead they will meet at 5:30 p.m. on November 17. West Jefferson School District #253TERRETON — The West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustess will hold their regular meeting a 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Ammon man arrested after fight on property
An Ammon man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly damaged several items at a woman’s home. A news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office states Chays Henrie, 21, was intoxicated and pushed a woman against a wall. He reportedly left after causing damage to the residence, a vehicle and other property.
Aguilera, Anne
Anne Aguilera 11/1/1937 - 10/16/2022 -- Anne Santos Aguilera, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 16, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave)
Opinion: Contact county about proposed new wind turbine development
On Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m., at the Bonneville County Elections Office, 497 N. Capital in Idaho Falls, the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for a proposed new wind and solar development on state and private lands on both sides of Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls near the Twin Buttes and the Hell’s Half Acre hiking trail. The proposed development will operate at a maximum capacity of 620 MW with up to 115 wind turbines that reach heights of 656 feet. Plans also call for two new substations, switching stations, an operations building, construction laydown areas, a concrete batch plant, an overhead transmission line, hundreds of miles of new roads, buried connection lines and equipment paths. This project is much larger than the wind developments currently operating in the foothills east of Idaho Falls, which generally range from 1.5-2.0 MW capacity with turbines no taller than 450 feet.
