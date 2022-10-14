Lalani Ossmen Smith was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on February 2, 1966, to Arthur and Carol Ossmen. Lalani's courageous battle against Metastatic Breast Cancer began in December of 2017. Surrounded by family and friends, she passed away from complications of her disease on September 28, 2022, in Richland, Washington at the age of 56. Raised in Lewisville, Idaho, Lalani graduated from Rigby High School with the Class of 1984. After a few years away, selling shoes on Cannery Row in Monterey, California, she returned home to settle down and do the same, working for Macy's. Her plans changed unexpectedly when she met her soulmate in the summer of 1992 and spent the next 22 years as an ever-supportive Navy wife for her husband James. While living in Silverdale, Washington, they welcomed their only son, Alexander, to the world in 1995. Trading the west coast for the east coast and retail for childcare, Lalani and family moved to Summerville, South Carolina and then to Yorktown, Virginia. Life after the military began in 2015 with a brief stop in Port Byron, Illinois before returning to the Pacific Northwest in 2017. Lalani treated everyone she encountered like family, an instant friend to all. A kind word and disarming smile was her way into your heart. A second mom to your kids and a doting grandmother to your grandkids, Lalani brought happiness to the world with the gift of her time and generosity. Her greatest joy was going home to Idaho and orchestrating family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her father, who died in 2001. She is survived by her husband and son, by her mother Carol, her sisters Leslie and Linda, and brothers Douglas and David, in-laws William, Connie, Kellye and Jason, along with many nieces, nephews and close, life-long friends. As she wished to have her ashes scattered below a newly planted lilac tree, the Celebration of Life and Memorial will be in the spring of 2023 at a service held at the family home in Lewisville, Idaho. Lalani Smith.

