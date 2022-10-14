ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlkBL_0iYRuYgG00

Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 1:49 left that would have pushed their lead to 15-7. Instead, the Bears took over at their own 38. A 39-yard Justin Fields run put the Bears at the Washington 5 with less than a minute to play, but Chicago was unable to convert a winning touchdown as a fourth-and-goal completion to Darnell Mooney was inches short of the goal line in the closing seconds. Washington (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak while Chicago (2-4) lost its third in a row. The game pivoted in the Commanders' favor midway through the fourth quarter, as Chicago's Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt return and Washington recovered the ball at the Chicago 6-yard line. Washington entered the week with just one takeaway through its first five games but forced a pair of turnovers on Thursday. The other: a Jonathan Allen interception of Fields at the Washington 5-yard line late in the first quarter. Fields was 14 of 27 for 190 yards with a touchdown and the pick while rushing for 88 yards on 12 carries. Fields connected with Dante Petts for a 40-yard touchdown with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter to punctuate a nine-play, 94-yard drive and give the Bears a 7-3 lead. Washington responded with a 28-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 65-yard drive, pulling within 7-6 with 14:51 left in the game. Chicago punted on its ensuing possession before Washington followed suit. The gaffe from Jones Jr. set the stage for the Commanders' running game. Robinson led the way with 60 yards on 17 carries, while Antonio Gibson rushed for 35 yards on five carries. Caron Wentz was 12-for-22 passing for 99 yards. The Bears outgained the Commanders 392-214 behind 238 yards on the ground. Khalil Herbert rushed for 75 yards, with David Montgomery adding 67. The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first quarter before the Commanders opened the scoring with a 38-yard field goal from Slye with 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Advocate & Democrat

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
The Advocate & Democrat

NFL: Tennesee Titans Practice

Sep 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) pulls in a catch during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
The Advocate & Democrat

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON, TX
The Advocate & Democrat

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) is taken off the field with an injury in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
855
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy