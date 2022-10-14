ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

By Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs past Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball with Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Reports: NFL to approve Stan Kroenke debt to pay St. Louis settlement

Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports. Kroenke owes St. Louis the balance of what was a $790 million settlement for moving the team to Los Angeles. The NFL collectively contributed $219 million, leaving Kroenke to pay the rest only after owners waive the limit in place...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reports: WR Josh Gordon out in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Gordon, 31, was elevated to the 53-man roster for two games (Weeks 2 and 3) and logged 24 snaps on offense without registering any official production stats (receptions, rushing attempts, yards). The Titans signed Gordon in September after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON, TX
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?

GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
GREEN BAY, WI
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) has surgery, out 4-6 weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz underwent successful surgery Monday in Los Angeles, the Commanders said in a statement. Hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin performed the surgery. "He will immediately begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery," the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Report: Texans fire EVP Jack Easterby

Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired after four seasons with the organization, ESPN reported Monday. Easterby was hired by the franchise in 2019 after serving a utility role with the New England Patriots, where he served various departments and at one point was the team's chaplain. Texans CEO Cal McNair said Easterby had significant influence in the organization and was critical in the team's...
HOUSTON, TX
Taylor Heinicke announced as Commanders starting QB

Washington coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday anointed Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback for the Commanders' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will be the backup. Heinicke replaces Carson Wentz, who underwent surgery Monday on his fractured finger. Wentz is expected to be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks. "Taylor right now gives us the best chance," Rivera said Tuesday. Rivera was asked if any consideration was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Aaron Rodgers on Packers' scoring woes: 'Simplify some things'

The Green Bay Packers have lost two straight games to fall to 3-3 this season, but their struggles to score points have Aaron Rodgers suggesting that the coaching staff "simplify some things" on offense. The Packers have scored 107 points in their six games, the fewest output in any six-game stretch with Rodgers at the helm, according to ESPN Stats & Information. "I just think that based on how we've...
GREEN BAY, WI
