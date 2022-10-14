NFL: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball with Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) is taken off the field with an injury in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: NFL to approve Stan Kroenke debt to pay St. Louis settlement
Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports. Kroenke owes St. Louis the balance of what was a $790 million settlement for moving the team to Los Angeles. The NFL collectively contributed $219 million, leaving Kroenke to pay the rest only after owners waive the limit in place...
Reports: WR Josh Gordon out in Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Gordon, 31, was elevated to the 53-man roster for two games (Weeks 2 and 3) and logged 24 snaps on offense without registering any official production stats (receptions, rushing attempts, yards). The Titans signed Gordon in September after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?
GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) has surgery, out 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz underwent successful surgery Monday in Los Angeles, the Commanders said in a statement. Hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin performed the surgery. "He will immediately begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery," the...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , owner Jerry Jones and receiver Amari Cooper talk prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts Rodrigo Blankenship (3) stretches on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo for Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football on television camera pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennesee Titans Practice
Sep 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) pulls in a catch during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Texans fire EVP Jack Easterby
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired after four seasons with the organization, ESPN reported Monday. Easterby was hired by the franchise in 2019 after serving a utility role with the New England Patriots, where he served various departments and at one point was the team's chaplain. Texans CEO Cal McNair said Easterby had significant influence in the organization and was critical in the team's...
Taylor Heinicke announced as Commanders starting QB
Washington coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday anointed Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback for the Commanders' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will be the backup. Heinicke replaces Carson Wentz, who underwent surgery Monday on his fractured finger. Wentz is expected to be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks. "Taylor right now gives us the best chance," Rivera said Tuesday. Rivera was asked if any consideration was...
Aaron Rodgers on Packers' scoring woes: 'Simplify some things'
The Green Bay Packers have lost two straight games to fall to 3-3 this season, but their struggles to score points have Aaron Rodgers suggesting that the coaching staff "simplify some things" on offense. The Packers have scored 107 points in their six games, the fewest output in any six-game stretch with Rodgers at the helm, according to ESPN Stats & Information. "I just think that based on how we've...
