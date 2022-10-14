ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAO1Q_0iYRsAfe00

Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears…

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin…
GREEN BAY, WI
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
717
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy