Matt M
5d ago
Well, I think everybody saw this wave of crime coming. The police have been under attack. Attorneys are not doing their job and that all adds up to a green light to commit crimes. IF YOU WANT CHANGE, THEN VOTE REPUBLICAN. It's obvious what the democratic agenda is and if you continue voting democratic then you are enabling criminals. FACT!
Chad Hughes
5d ago
if you want crime to slow down stop defunding the police and start funding prosecutors. kick out the democrats would be a good start. bleeding hearts leads to bleeding society
ptrust
4d ago
When you get large groups of people who don't fallow the law and no consequences for their actions, others take note and figure they can too.
Related
kezi.com
Residents near Fern Ridge Path react to shots fired
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some neighbors said they're fed up with crime in one area of Eugene after a man was arrested for firing a gun near a popular bike path. "Oh, geez, again? It happens all the time," said nearby resident Rowan Random. Random's house backs up to the Fern...
kezi.com
Arrest made in Corvallis hit-and-run that seriously injured OSU student
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man suspected of hitting an OSU student with his car and driving away in September has been arrested, Corvallis Police Department says. According to CPD, on September 26 at about 6:21 p.m., Corvallis police responded to a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of northwest 26th Street and northwest Harrison Boulevard. Police say they found Aliyah Lopez, 21, an OSU student, seriously injured and no sign of the vehicle at the scene. Lopez was taken to a nearby hospital where she is recovering from her injuries.
kezi.com
Armed bank robber arrested thanks to nearby police officers, Springfield police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly robbed a bank using a box cutter was arrested within five minutes of leaving the scene thanks to a nearby police patrol, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 19 at about 10 a.m. patrol officers responded to the Umpqua...
kezi.com
Juveniles detained after shooting at car, LCSO says
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Two boys are being questioned by law enforcement after allegedly shooting at an empty car, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 9:25 a.m. on October 18, deputies heard reports of shots fired in the 500 block of north Mill Street in Creswell. The LCSO said elements from the LCSO and Oregon State Police went to the scene, and identified kids in a house as persons of interest in the shooting. Deputies said two boys were detained by law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m.
kezi.com
Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.
kezi.com
One injured after foggy Junction City crash
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- One person is in the hospital in unknown condition after an early-morning crash in Junction City that damaged power lines, officials said. Officials say the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. along Highway 99 in Junction City, just north of the Eugene airport. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles and suspect thick morning fog was a contributing factor, but were unable to provide more details as their investigation is still underway. One person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, and is currently in unknown condition.
kezi.com
Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
kezi.com
Bystanders and Eugene police save man from burning car
EUGENE, Ore. -- Tragedy was averted Monday as Eugene police and local residents acted swiftly to pull an unconscious man from a burning vehicle after a crash, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, at about 4:30 p.m. on October 17, two of their officers were on the way...
eugenedailynews.com
Man in custody, search warrant served
On October 13, Eugene Police arrested a Eugene man, who EPD’s Property/Financial Crimes was investigating as a suspect in four local, armed robberies. A search warrant was also served that same day. Shortly before 7 a.m. on October 13, Dustin William Lindsay, age 49, was taken into custody at...
kezi.com
High schoolers see consequences of drinking and driving at mock crash site
MARCOLA, Ore. -- In order to combat underage drinking and driving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies hosted the "Every Fifteen Minutes" program at Mohawk High School on Tuesday. "Every Fifteen Minutes" started in the 1990s in California as part of an effort to educate teenagers...
kezi.com
Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who is a suspect in four robberies, including at least two where police say a shot was fired, was arrested Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their property and financial crimes unit had identified Dustin William Lindsay, 49, as a suspect in four armed robberies that occurred in September and August. Police said they asked for and received a search warrant for Lindsay's home in north Eugene on October 11, and carried out that warrant at 7 a.m. on October 13. Police said Lindsay was arrested without incident during the search warrant.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
kezi.com
Fatal multiple vehicle pileup causes I-5 Southbound closure
Linn County, Ore. -- All lanes on Interstate 5 Southbound are shut down after a fatal multiple vehicle pileup early Wednesday morning. This happened at 7:42 a.m. on October 19 along I-5 Southbound near exit 209. The crashes span over a stretch of the freeway between milepost 228 and 211, according to Oregon State Police. They say I-5 Southbound is completely blocked with a detour in place, and traffic on I-5 Northbound is moving slowly. As of 3 p.m. on October 19, I-5 is closed from the Highway 34 Corvallis-Lebanon exit and Milepost 211.
kezi.com
No injuries reported after train partially derails in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Officials are working to fix a train that partially derailed in Eugene earlier on Tuesday. The partial derailment reportedly happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the area of Railroad Boulevard near Chambers Street in Eugene. At least four cars left the tracks for an unknown reason, possibly due to a buildup of rocks and dirt near the tracks. No one was reported to have been injured in the derailment.
kezi.com
Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house
EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
kezi.com
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
thatoregonlife.com
I-5 Shut Down Near Junction City Due to Accident Involving Multiple Vehicles
Currently, the Oregon State Police is reporting a horrific accident, involving multiple vehicles on I-5 south. Last updated at 8:19 am by Tripcheck, there is a crash that has closed the road and a detour is in place. All lanes on I-5 southbound are reportedly shut down. OSP has reported there is at least one fatality confirmed. Thick fog was a factor in the crash.
kezi.com
Mother of OSU student involved in brutal hit-and-run shares updates
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Corvallis police are determined to catch the driver in a recent hit-and-run that seriously injured an OSU student. Two weeks later, her mother is sharing more with KEZI about her injuries and recovery. On September 26, Aliyah Lopez, 21, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of...
kezi.com
Fire in Roseburg displaces three people and two dogs
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Three people and two dogs are left without a home after a duplex caught on fire Friday night. Roseburg Fire responded to the fire around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of NW Veterans Way. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front and back door...
