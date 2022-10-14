Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
SLV Rattlers bike team finishes third in Division 3 standings
The San Luis Valley Rattlers bike team finished third in the Division 3 overall series. Back row, from left, Head coach Larry Roberts, Chevy Kincannon, Tyler Dokson, Tyler Roberts, Payton Daniel, Tim Malueg, Valerie Goodland, Sydney Woodke, Caleb Henson, coach Kathy Daley, coach Gregg Goodland, coach Erik Suttles, and coach Terry Daley. Front row, Summit Mashburn.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Center comes back to defeat Del Norte 40-35
CENTER – Trailing 35-34 midway through the fourth quarter, the Center High School football team regained the lead and it held on for a 40-35 win over Del Norte Saturday at Center Community Park. “That’s one thing about Center,” said Center coach Rodney Mondragon. “We’ve always tried to get...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Jonathan R. Garcia (Jon Jon) (Big Jon)
On Monday, September 26th, 2022; in the early morning hours “Jon Jon” took his last breath here on earth. Jon was only 47 years old but the stories and memories that will be shared will last multiple lifetimes. He leaves behind two sons (Nathaniel Garcia and Jonathan Garcia) whom he loved very much.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Tu Casa hosts Light up the Night event
ALAMOSA — Tu Casa hosted its Light up the Night event at Cole Park on Friday. The event was part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Candles were lit in honor of victims and survivors of domestic violence. The candles were floated on the Rio Grande River along with 100 carnations donated by Accent Flowers.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Preliminary budget presented at BOCC meeting
ALAMOSA — The preliminary budget numbers were presented to the Alamosa Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting Wednesday. The budget presented had total expenditures of $57,832,000 and revenues of $56,714,000, decreasing the county’s budget by about $1.1 million. The county’s financial management office made the presentation,...
Alamosa Valley Courier
City council to vote on 2023 budget
ALAMOSA — After multiple work sessions, public hearings and council discussions, the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Alamosa City Council includes the public hearing and second reading of the city’s budget for next year, making the annual appropriations for fiscal year 2023. The meeting is at...
Alamosa Valley Courier
One person rescued from fire at Walsh Hotel
ALAMOSA – At approximately 9:10 a.m., Alamosa Fire Department was dispatched to Sixth Street and State Avenue on report of a fire burning at the former Walsh Hotel. Emergency crews responded and, according to Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson, a ladder was used to rescue an individual on the second floor of the building. The individual was taken into custody and charged with trespassing.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Could obstructions lie ahead for sale of SLRG Railroad?
ALAMOSA — By all accounts, the sale of the San Luis Rio Grande Railroad to OmniTRAX seems to be inching forward down the tracks, but the sale’s trustee William Brandt said it’s “not a done deal yet.”. “The nature of OmniTRAX’s press release left the indelible...
