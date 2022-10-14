ALAMOSA – At approximately 9:10 a.m., Alamosa Fire Department was dispatched to Sixth Street and State Avenue on report of a fire burning at the former Walsh Hotel. Emergency crews responded and, according to Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson, a ladder was used to rescue an individual on the second floor of the building. The individual was taken into custody and charged with trespassing.

