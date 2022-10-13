ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

Do you recognize this man? (video)

The City of Orange Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred at 4030 Sikes Road. If anyone recognizes the subject please contact the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
Governor Announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign

Governor Greg Abbott was in Beaumont with law enforcement from Orange County and the surrounding area to launch of the State of Texas’ coordinated “One Pill Kills” campaign to combat the growing national fentanyl crisis plaguing Texas and the United States. This announcement comes after Governor Abbott directed state agencies to ramp up efforts to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis last month.
TEXAS STATE

