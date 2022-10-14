Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Wheat bounces off 3-wk low on Black Sea, Australian supply worries
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained ground on Monday, with prices rising on concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region and crop damage from widespread rains in parts of Australia. Corn and soybeans, on the other hand, slid for a second consecutive session. "The wet weather...
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from 3-week low with Black Sea supply in focus
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained ground on Monday with prices rising 0.8% on concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region and crop damage from widespread rains in Australia. Corn slid for a second session, while soybeans were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of...
GRAINS-Wheat eases on hopes for Black Sea corridor talks
* Chicago near flat after Thursday rally on corridor worries * Market eyes UN, Turkey talks with Moscow * Corn ticks down, soybeans firm (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Friday on hopes of progress in negotiations to maintain a Black Sea grain corridor after the previous day's warning by Moscow that it could quit the deal. Corn eased while soybeans edged higher as investors also wrestled with macroeconomic uncertainty after a higher than expected U.S. inflation reading. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.8% at $8.85 a bushel by 0938 GMT. Wheat had rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines after Russia's Geneva U.N. ambassador told Reuters that Moscow could reject renewal of the corridor deal next month unless its demands are addressed. However, there were hopes of progress in negotiations after a meeting on Thursday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and as U.N. officials continued consultations over the deal, which has allowed wartime grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. CBOT corn ticked down 0.4% to $6.95 a bushel while soybeans edged up 0.2% to $13.98-3/4 a bushel. A rise in the dollar, meanwhile, weighed on U.S. grain markets. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soyoil futures on Thursday and net even in soymeal futures, traders said. Prices at 0928 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 885.00 -7.25 -0.81 770.75 14.82 CBOT corn 695.00 -2.75 -0.39 593.25 17.15 CBOT soy 1398.75 3.00 0.21 1339.25 4.44 Paris wheat 353.00 -3.25 -0.91 276.75 27.55 Paris maize 340.00 -1.25 -0.37 226.00 50.44 Paris rape 633.00 -0.75 -0.12 754.00 -16.05 WTI crude oil 88.64 -0.47 -0.53 75.21 17.86 Euro/dlr 0.97 0.00 -0.44 1.1368 -14.41 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)
India allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain
NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in Special Economic Zones to export flour made from imported wheat, a government order said on Friday, conceding to the demands of food processors to allow shipments of value-added products. India will allow food...
CBOT soybeans ease on harvest pressure, weaker grains and oil
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday on rising supplies from the ongoing U.S. harvest and spillover pressure from lower grain, energy and equities markets. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 12 cents at $13.83-3/4 a bushel. The benchmark contract was up 1.2% in the week in a second straight weekly advance. * CBOT December soymeal settled 10 cents higher at $411.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil fell 1.13 cent to 65.30 cents per lb. * Concerns about demand for U.S. soybeans amid stiff export market competition from South American shipments anchored soybean futures. * U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) "flash sales" announcements this week totaling more than 1.6 million tonnes in sales, mostly to China, failed to inspire buying in futures as the sales were considered routine, traders said. * In a weekly report on Friday, the USDA said net U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Oct. 6 totaled 724,400 tonnes, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 19-25
MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 19-25 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Louise Heavens)
NOPA September U.S. soybean crush seen at 161.627 million bushels
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in September likely reached an all-time high for the ninth month of the year as processors ramped up operations with the arrival of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday.
TABLE-Czech 2022 grain harvest seen at 7.56 mln tonnes -stats office
PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2022 grain harvest was seen at 7.56 million tonnes in September, above July estimates, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Friday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.22 million tones. CROP (tonnes) 2022-September 2022-July 2021-final wheat 5,183,296 5,074,979 4,960,925 rye 125,729 125,387 126,581 barley 1,870,214 1,826,335 1,749,134 oats 168,875 166,379 194,745 triticale 214,571 209,869 193,445 BASIC GRAINS 7,562,685 7,402,948 7,224,830 rapeseed 1,155,521 1,073,113 1,024,928 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains increased to 1,298,775 hectares from 1,235,253 hectares in 2021. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures rise on good demand, cattle mostly lower
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed to a near three-week high on Friday as strong demand and improved pork packer margins sparked buying ahead of the weekend, traders said. Another solid week of pork export sales added support, soothing concerns about rising supplies of...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 10-12 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, soy up 2-3 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing on hopes that progress...
War and OPEC creating more market volatility, analyst says
The war in Ukraine has escalated this past week. OPEC has decided to decrease production by two million barrels per day, the largest cut since the start of the pandemic. Both events shook the marketplace. Crude oil futures added nearly $10.00 per barrel. Wheat prices jumped 60¢ per bushel. Equities...
India cuts base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver...
Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash is leaving China’s financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence.
Ukrainian expects US, Germany to deliver anti-aircraft systems this month
KYIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects the United States and Germany to deliver sophisticated anti-aircraft systems to Kyiv this month to help it counter attacks by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday. "There is a U.S. decision to supply us with a very...
Argentina corn planting slowest in six years due to drought, Rosario exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Argentina corn planting is progressing at its slowest pace in six years due to a protracted drought, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Friday, which will drag down the amount of early-planted corn that normally has a higher yield. Argentina is the world's...
Russia-Ukraine news - live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Moscow targets capital with kamikaze drones
Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital is said to have been targeted with self-destructing drones built in Iran, a week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19 people.It came as the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky called upon Ukrainian civilians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the...
3 Big Things Today, October 14, 2022
Grain futures were lower in overnight trading as the U.S. corn harvest rolls on and in favorable weather in winter-wheat country. Dry weather in much of the U.S. Corn Belt will allow farmers to accelerate harvest this week. Little or no rain is expected in parts of the Midwest, as...
'Walled-in' China under Xi Jinping poses long-term global challenges
During China's National Day holiday in early October, several expatriate friends and I took our young children -- who are of mixed races and tend to stand out in a Chinese crowd -- to the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing.
Evening Edition | Friday, October 14, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about a plan B for your farm, Farm Bureau's farm bill priorities, market volatility, and top stories from the week. When the farm is your identity, it can be hard to imagine a life without it. A reader writes in expressing concern over this problem....
Budget airline pledges to ramp up UK-US operations
A low-cost airline has pledged to serve more US destinations from Gatwick.Norse Atlantic Airways announced that its UK subsidiary has been given the go-ahead to operate point-to-point flights between the West Sussex airport and the US.The company said the Department of Transportation (DOT) in the US has proposed to grant it a foreign air carrier permit.Norse began flying between Gatwick and New York in August, with return trips available from £255.But aviation regulations mean it is forced to offer a connection with Norway for every flight.The authorisation from the US will allow the company to run flights to and from...
