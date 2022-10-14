Read full article on original website
Bruins Fall to Pioneers
Bartlesville High hung with the No. 1 ranked team in 6A-II for nearly two quarters. However late in the second quarter the flood gates opened. BHS fell at Stillwater 55-7. Bartlesville trailed the Pioneers 13-7 late in the second quarter after the Bruin defense forced two turnovers on downs inside the Bruin 25 yard-line. After a couple of turnovers, Bartlesville’s offense would come alive. A 35-yard strike from Nate Neal to Damien Niko set up another Neal dime.
Teen Art at Bartlesville LIbrary Today
Fall break brings challenges on what teens can do with their time so the Bartlesville Public LIbrary is offering an opportunity to do something bad by creating something good. Bad Art for Teens is scheduled for today (October 14) from 2-3 pm in Meeting Room A. Teens can socialize while creating some really bad art. Trophies will be given for the worst art pieces. The event is FREE and all supplies are provided by the library.
BPS Meeting for Monday: 2023 Bond Issue Discussion
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting set for Monday, October 17, at 5:30pm at 1100 South Jennings Ave. will highlight a Teaching and Learning Update; Construction Update: and the 2023 Bond Issue. The bond issue discussion will likely be highilghted with the need to expand and improve some...
Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Event is Saturday
The daylight hours are getting shorter. With that in mind, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville announced the monthly Jesus Burger event will start at 5pm on Saturday instead of 6pm. The Jesus Burger event is held behind the FYC Store on West 14th Street in the Get Real Ministries warehouse....
Fairfax Man Injured in DUI Crash
A Fairfax man was injured in a crash just before 2am on Sunday at County Road 6301 and Wulf Rd 10 miles west of Fairfax. OHP stated that Jack Edwards Henson, 39, who was driving under the influence, was traveling southbound on County Road 6301 and failed to negotiate a curve to the left causing it to depart the roadway. His truck then went airborne, landed and struck a tree.
Guilty Plea in Federal Court for 2021 Murder
Justice was served earlier this week acccording to a press release from US Attorney Clint Johnson of the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District Court when Koalton Ellis pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and admitted to stabbing Buffie Raoulston in 2021 while they were at a hotel together in Bartlesville.
