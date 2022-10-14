Read full article on original website
Bonnie K. Cantrell, 74, Mountain Home (Roller)
Bonnie K. Cantrell, 74, of Mountain Home, passed away Friday October 14, 2022. She was born October 29, 1947 in Old Joe, AR, to Leo and Evalina (Smith) Clark. Mrs. Cantrell is survived by two sons, Elbert Wayne Dover and Michael Dwayne (Kathy) Dover, four grandchildren, Jessica, Jared, Grant, and Autumn, 8 great grandchildren, two brothers, Leo Clark and Derwin Clark, two Sisters Anna Bates and Norma Baker.
Trevor Steinhiser, 25, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 25-year-old Trevor Steinhiser of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Trevor Steinhiser died Friday in Springfield.
William H. (Bookie) Boekholder, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)
William H. (Bookie) Boekholder of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home. He was born September 1, 1936, in Freeport, IL to the late Gerald and Margaret Boekholder. William graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in Dubuque, Iowa in 1955. He then served in the United...
Hillbilly Chili Cookoff
KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and 99.7 The Boot were live with the Treasure Chest Saturday at the Hillbilly Chili Cookoff at Bull Shoals-White River State Park in Lakeview.
Body found in Izard County may be missing Melbourne man
A body was found early Sunday afternoon in a vehicle in Izard County, and authorities believe it may be of a Melbourne man reported missing over a month ago. Authorities have been searching for 63-year-old Mark Ellis since he was reported missing on Sept. 15. According to Izard County Chief...
Rural Gassville man injured, cited for DWI following 1-vehicle accident
A Baxter County man was injured early Wednesday morning what was reported to be a one-vehicle accident. Twenty-nine-year-old Klayton Killian of rural Gassville was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Killian was...
Saturday volleyball schedule includes MH freshmen in district tourney
Junior high volleyball is scheduled for Saturday, and Mountain Home’s freshmen will be on the road. The Junior Lady Bombers will go to Marion for the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. Four area teams will be in Quitman for the 2A-North Junior District Tournament. In the first round, Yellville-Summit faces...
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
MH cross country teams take 3 wins in Bomber Invitational
Saturday was a busy day for cross country with the Bomber Invitational held on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The Bombers took the high school boys’ 5k, and Jonesboro finished second. Dora was fifth, Melbourne ended up sixth, and Timbo took seventh place. Mountain Home’s Ky Bickford captured the individual win in a time of 16:06.5, and teammates Hendrix Hughes and William Hill finished second and third, respectively. Ty Lawrence of Mountain Home was fifth, Dora’s Cade Nold ended up seventh, and Caden Triantos of Mountain Home rounded out the top 10.
Area man killed after ejection from vehicle
A Boone County man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle early Thursday morning. Twenty-year-old Pierce Marshall of Lead Hill was pronounced dead at the scene between Lead Hill and Omaha. According to the Arkansas State Police, Marshall was traveling on Arkansas Highway 281. His vehicle reportedly ran...
Saturday volleyball results include MH freshmen finishing 2nd in conference tourney
The Mountain Home freshman volleyball team wrapped up its season on Saturday in the Northeast Arkansas Conference Tournament in Marion. The Junior Lady Bombers left Fidelity Bank Arena as the runners-up. Mountain Home was able to win its semifinal match in straight sets. The Junior Lady Bombers defeated Annie Camp 25-15 and 25-21.
Expired tags lead to arrest of Baxter County man for a stolen motorcycle
A Baxter County man has been charged with theft by receiving along with several misdemeanors in relation to a burglary that occurred in September. According to the probable cause affidavit, a report of items were reported stolen from a home in Midway belonging to a man to died in June. Included in the report was a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, a 4000 watt generator, garden cart and other miscellaneous items taken from the home between June 29 and September 18.
Mountain Home NJROTC undefeated in National Air Rifle League
Mountain Home NJROTC recently took home two victories in National Air Rifle League matches with Central Talbotton AJROTC and Fullerton Union AJROTC. Mountain Home NJROTC defeated Central Talbotton AJROTC 865.0 to 792.3. At the time of their win, Mountain Home NJROTC was in seventh place within their ‘Navy Jrotc’ conference. Mountain Home NJROTC was led by, Johnathon Mason who shot a 226.3. The remaining contributing members were Trinity Cruse, Chirstian Depoister, and Justin Kubistek. Mountain Home NJROTC is from Mountain Home, AR, and is coached by Jason Williams.
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit falling at Salem
The Yellville-Summit High School football team was not able to snap its losing skid that began with the start of conference play. The Panthers went on the road and suffered a 44-8 loss at Salem. Yellville-Summit falls to 4-4 on the season and 0-4 in the 3A-2, and they’ll host Atkins next week for Senior Night. The Greyhounds improve to 5-3 and 2-2, and their next game will be in two weeks when they host Perryville for their Senior Night.
Man arrested after attempted break-in to feed wandering dogs
A Marion County man has been arrested after breaking into a residence to try to feed wandering dogs. 46-year-old Daymon Doshier has been charged with a felony count of residential burglary, and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and public intoxication. On September 21, Marion County officials responded to a call from...
Drive thru trunk or treat Saturday in Cooper Park
Mountain Home Parks and Recreation will be holding a drive thru trunk or treat Saturday afternoon at Cooper Park from 4-6. Local businesses, organizations, and clubs will be set up along Cooper Park Trail and passing out candy as cars slowly drive by their booths. There will have a scarecrow alley showing off creativity of those in the community. Candy will be passed out until they run out.
2023 proposed budget meetings set for Bull Shoals City Council
For the next eight weeks, the City of Bull Shoals will hold meetings to discuss the 2023 proposed budget. The meetings will be held at the Bull Shoals City Hall on October 17th, 24th, 31st, November 7th, 14th, 21st, and December 1st and will begin 4:30 in the afternoon.
Branson’s softball season ends with loss in district final
The Branson High School softball team fell one win short of a state tournament berth. The Lady Pirates went back to Glendale High School in Springfield on Friday and fell to Camdenton 8-2 in the championship game of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament. Branson’s season ends with a record of 16-18.
