U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
Yakima gas prices down since last week, but 59 cents higher than a month ago
YAKIMA -- Gas prices in Yakima have fallen about 23 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $4.91/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are 59 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.16/g higher than a year ago, they say. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station...
Federal funding helps launch crime lab in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.—With new federal funding, there will be a local crime lab opening in Yakima. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and totals to $2.8M. Sheriff Bob Udell was selected as Board Chair of the Local Crime Lab Operations Board, which will manage the lab’s day to day operations.
City of Prosser takes down City Hall Halloween display after multiple complaints
PROSSER, Wash.—The City of Prosser has taken down their City Hall Halloween display after getting complaints its display was in poor taste. It was taken down after posts complained the display was making fun of certain women. The display featured a scarecrow wearing a “Can I speak to the...
Community members gather outside YPD, demanding an update on Lucian's case
YAKIMA-- Community members are gathering outside of Yakima Police Department with signs and posters, demanding an update on missing Lucian's case. The last formal update given by YPD was on Sept. 13, just over a month ago. Those outside YPD say they are asking for an update on Lucian's case.
People put together rally for Lucian, want update from police on search
People today were waving signs and shouting outside the Yakima Police Department, demanding answers about the search for little Lucian Mungia. The people at the rally say it's been too long since police have explained what they're doing to find Lucian. Through today a small group has been rallying in...
2 teenagers set free after they handcuffed themselves together, Mabton police says
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.—Two teenagers were set free by police after handcuffing themselves together in a street in Mabton on Saturday night, Mabton Police Department says. Mabton Police Department say they responded to a call of two teenagers who found a set of handcuffs on the road and then, thinking they were toy handcuffs, handcuffed themselves together.
"It does feel like he will be forgotten," YPD not answering questions in Lucian's case
This afternoon people with signs again rallying outside the Yakima Police Department demanding to hear from police about the search for Lucian. It's not the second day in a row they've been out there. Today we tried to take their questions to police. The last update given by police about...
A former patient shares her recovery success story during a ribbon cutting at Beths Place
YAKIMA -- Yakima is facing a massive problem with mental illness and substance addiction, with little resources available to help in the area. To help fill the void, Beth's Place, a local rehabilitation center, is opening their doors back up today after 3 years. The center has 16 beds with...
Mabton man shot in the foot
MABTON - A man is recovering after being shot in the foot in Mabton Tuesday. Police say at around 2pm two men were walking near the corner of Fern Street and Boundary Road when they were shot at. One of the men was shot in the foot. Investigators say the...
Coroners say shortage of forensic pathologists is making it difficult to do autopsies
YAKIMA -- In suspicious deaths and homicides in Yakima County, important information is getting delayed because it's been a struggle to get an autopsy done. The coroner's office says there's a shortage of forensic pathologists. Since the previous one in Yakima retired this past year, coroners have had to drive...
Commissioners will not accept 2023 grant for Blake defendants
County Commissioners decided not to accept grant money to represent people regarding the Blake decision causing major impacts on drug possession. Many with former convictions of drug possessions are now able to request to have them vacated or get resentenced. Assigned Council Director Paul Kelley says the county has represented...
