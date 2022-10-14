ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities

Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Federal funding helps launch crime lab in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.—With new federal funding, there will be a local crime lab opening in Yakima. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and totals to $2.8M. Sheriff Bob Udell was selected as Board Chair of the Local Crime Lab Operations Board, which will manage the lab’s day to day operations.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
People put together rally for Lucian, want update from police on search

People today were waving signs and shouting outside the Yakima Police Department, demanding answers about the search for little Lucian Mungia. The people at the rally say it's been too long since police have explained what they're doing to find Lucian. Through today a small group has been rallying in...
YAKIMA, WA
2 teenagers set free after they handcuffed themselves together, Mabton police says

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.—Two teenagers were set free by police after handcuffing themselves together in a street in Mabton on Saturday night, Mabton Police Department says. Mabton Police Department say they responded to a call of two teenagers who found a set of handcuffs on the road and then, thinking they were toy handcuffs, handcuffed themselves together.
MABTON, WA
Mabton man shot in the foot

MABTON - A man is recovering after being shot in the foot in Mabton Tuesday. Police say at around 2pm two men were walking near the corner of Fern Street and Boundary Road when they were shot at. One of the men was shot in the foot. Investigators say the...
MABTON, WA
Commissioners will not accept 2023 grant for Blake defendants

County Commissioners decided not to accept grant money to represent people regarding the Blake decision causing major impacts on drug possession. Many with former convictions of drug possessions are now able to request to have them vacated or get resentenced. Assigned Council Director Paul Kelley says the county has represented...

