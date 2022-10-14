SPORTS BUZZ: Alanna Rhodes sets new cross-country record at Newark Charter

On a cold and rainy fall afternoon, Newark Charter cross-country runner Alanna Rhodes spent less time on the 2.1-mile cross-country trail at White Clay Creek State Park than any NCS Patriot middle school girl ever had before.

Rhodes, a seventh-grader, ran a 14:18, besting the previous school record set in 2018 by 31 seconds. What made the accomplishment even more impressive is that it is Rhodes’ first year participating in the sport and the Oct. 3 meet was her first on the course.